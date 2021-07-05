Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Single game QF, SF and final set for Asian Champions League
football

Single game QF, SF and final set for Asian Champions League

The original schedule from the quarterfinals onwards were home-and-away two-leg matches.
PTI | , Kuala Lumpur
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Football - representational image(Twitter)

The Asian Football Confederation said that continuing concern over travel during the COVID-19 pandemic means the Asian Champions League will be played as single matches instead of two legs for the quarterfinals and semifinals at yet-to-be-determined centralized locations.

The final will also be a single game and hosted by a team from the West region on November 23. The West quarterfinals are set for October 16 and the semifinals on October 19. In the East, the quarterfinals set scheduled for October 17 and the semis on October 20.

Taking into consideration the existing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing travel restrictions imposed across the "continent, the AFC Executive Committee agreed that it was essential to minimize the travel frequency of the participating clubs, while underlining its continued commitment towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all players, teams, officials and key stakeholders," the AFC said in a statement.

Preliminary matches have been completed in all five groups in the West and are continuing in the five groups in the East.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
asian football confederation
