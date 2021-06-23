Slovakia vs Spain Live Score, Euro 2020: Morata misses penalty; Slovakia 0-0 Spain
Slovakia vs Spain, Euro 2020 Live Score: The stage is set for Slovakia to take on Spain in the Euro 2020 match. While Slovakia are at 3 points, and a draw would be enough for them to confirm a spot in Round of 16, Spain may need to push for a win to confirm their spot as well. Spain can still qualify with a draw, but Luis Enrique would not want his team to leave it up to chance.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:46 PM
Costly miss?
Spain, unsurprisingly, start with possession. They should have scored from the spot.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:42 PM
MORATA MISSES PENALTY
11' SAVEEDD! Dubravka makes a stunning save. Guesses the right direction, goes to his right and Morata misses another chance.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:41 PM
SPAIN HAVE THE PENALTY
11' PENALTY GIVEN!!! Spain have a penalty
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:40 PM
VAR CHECK FOR PENALTY
8' VAR PENALTY REVIEW! In the Slovakia box, Koke gets himself between man and ball and is kicked by Satka, before referee Kuipers gives the free-kick against the Spain man.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:39 PM
POUCHED
8' Sarabia sends a long ball towards the far post from deep but Dubravka gathers comfortably in the Slovakia goal.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:36 PM
4' SAVE! Moreno, down the left, plays through to Morata near the box, whose shot-cum-cross is low and hard at goal but it is palmed away by Slovakia goalkeeper Dubravka.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:35 PM
Sweden lead
GOOAL IN RUSSIA. Emil Forsberg gives Sweden the lead. This is good news for Spain
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:31 PM
KICK-OFF
1' KICK-OFF! And we are underway in Seville. Spain in white, Slovakia in blue
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:28 PM
Kick-off moments away
Kickoff moments away
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:24 PM
Out they come
The referees walk out followed by Slovakia and then Spain. Time for the national anthems.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:19 PM
Current position in table
Slovakia- 2nd- 3 points after 1 win and 1 loss
Spain0 3rd- 2 points after two draws
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:17 PM
Can Busquets make a difference?
Right then. We are less than 15 minutes away from kickoff. Can Busquets inspire a Spain comeback?
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:12 PM
What is Enrique saying?
Enrique told reporters: "Slovakia make it very hard to score against them, and a draw would also take them through. They're very difficult to break down through the central channel because they crowd that area with lots of players. This match is going to be trickier than most people expect.
"We have had nothing but complications in our first two matches and we are going to be facing very similar complications again. But we’re ready."
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:07 PM
Form Guide
SLOVAKIA- L W D D W
SPAIN- D D W D W
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 09:01 PM
Euro 2020: Head-to-head
Slovakia-1
Spain-4
Draws-1
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 08:59 PM
Spain team news: 4 changes made
Sergio Busquets finally returns, replaces Rodri.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Eric Garcia replace Marcos Llorente and Pau Torres
Pablo Sarabia comes in for Dani Olmo in attack.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 08:55 PM
Slovakia team news
Slovakia make two changes: Jakub Hromada and Lukas Hraslin come in for Patrik Hrosovsky and Martin Koscelnik.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 08:50 PM
SPAIN Playing XI
Simon, Azpilicueta, Garcia, Laporte, Jordi Alba, Koke, Busquets, Gonzalez, Sarabia, Morata, Moreno.
Subs: De Gea, P Torres, Marcos Llorente, Thiago, F Torres, Sanchez, Gaya, Rodri, Fabian, Olmo, Traore, Oyarzabal.
-
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 08:49 PM
Slovakia Playing XI
Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Kucka, Hromada, Haraslin, Hamsik, Mak, Duda.
Subs: Valjent, Gregus, Weiss, Suslov, Benes, Kuciak, Hrosovsky, Hancko, Duris, Lobotka, Rodak, Koscelnik.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 06:57 PM
Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Spain. The football match is set to begin that will test Spain's limits as they have really struggled this year. Slovakia have been a better team with a good squad, and Spain would hope they can find a way to get back to form.