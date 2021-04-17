Home / Sports / Football / Roma's Smalling says family shaken up but unharmed after being robbed
football

Roma's Smalling says family shaken up but unharmed after being robbed

Roma's Chris Smalling says family is shaken up but unharmed after being robbed.
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 17, 2021 03:43 PM IST
File Photo of Chris Smalling.(Twitter)

AS Roma defender Chris Smalling said his family is unharmed after being robbed at gunpoint by burglars who broke into his home in Rome in the early hours of Friday.

Three men entered Smalling's home at around 5 am and forced the 31-year-old to open the safe and hand over three Rolex watches, jewels and around 300 euros ($359) in cash, according to news agency ANSA and Rome sports daily Corriere dello Sport.

Smalling's wife, son, mother and another family member were in the house situated off the ancient Appian Way south of the city, according to a source close to the matter.

"I'd like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support. My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed," Smalling tweeted on Saturday.

Smalling added that he hoped the burglars "can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others."

Smalling sat out Roma's Europa League quarter-final second leg with Ajax Amsterdam on Thursday due to a knee injury.

Roma drew the match 1-1 to prevail 3-2 on aggregate, setting up a semi-final against the Englishman's former club Manchester United.

Topics
chris smalling as roma
