Lamine Yamal is now healthy enough to play a full World Cup match for Spain if needed, coach Luis De La Fuente said Wednesday.

Lamine Yamal has scored one goal this World Cup so far. (REUTERS)

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The 18-year-old Barcelona winger scored just one goal while playing only 141 minutes across Spain's three group matches, making him arguably the only world superstar who hasn't excelled in this star-dominated World Cup. Yamal's minutes have been limited by Spain to optimise his recovery from his hamstring tear on April 22.

When De La Fuente spoke to reporters at SoFi Stadium before the start of knockout play, he indicated that Yamal's recovery is all but complete as La Roja prepares to face Austria in a round of 32 match on Thursday.

"Lamine can play whatever we ask him to play," De La Fuente said through an interpreter. "We've been quite prudent with him, as we do in managing the recovery of all our players, respecting their timelines and also following the evolution of the matches. Lamine is doing very well now and, above all, you can all see how much he wants to play."

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{{^usCountry}} De La Fuente then grinned and added: "So we'll see if he plays tomorrow." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} De La Fuente then grinned and added: "So we'll see if he plays tomorrow." {{/usCountry}}

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Yamal had 24 goals and 17 assists across all competitions for Barca despite missing the final six matches of the La Liga season with his hamstring injury. After coming on as a late substitute in Spain's surprising scoreless draw with Cape Verde to open this tournament, Yamal scored his first World Cup goal 10 minutes into his first start against Saudi Arabia, and he followed up by playing 76 minutes against Uruguay.

Yamal has made it clear he is eager to demonstrate his talent alongside the other top players who are all enjoying spectacular World Cups, from Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé to Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Vinícius Júnior.

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Spain had more good injury news Wednesday heading into its opportunity to win its first knockout-round match at the World Cup since 2010, when it won the title.

Yerémy Pino has made a "miraculous" recovery after apparently spraining his left shoulder in Spain's win over Uruguay, De La Fuente said. The Crystal Palace winger is available against Austria.

Winger Victor Muñoz also is available after the Liverpool signee missed the group stage with an unspecified muscular injury.

"Victor is in good shape, but he has not competed for a long time," De La Fuente said. "Depending on the match, we will see if I can include him or not."

Nico Williams might miss out vs Austria

Nico Williams is not expected to play against Austria, but De La Fuente said the Athletic Bilbao winger's groin injury has improved enough that he could be available if Spain reaches the round of 16.

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Spain lost its first knockout match in each of the past two World Cups, and it failed to even get out of group play in 2014. But the current group has ample reason to believe a new era is starting in this tournament - if it can keep its best players on the field.

De La Fuente has led Spain to wins in the 2023 Nations League and the 2024 European Championships while losing only two of La Roja's 45 total matches in his tenure.

Spain has yet to allow a goal in this World Cup, posting three consecutive clean sheets.