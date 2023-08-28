Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AFP |
Aug 28, 2023 07:17 PM IST

Prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales' forcible kiss.

Prosecutors at Spain's top criminal court said Monday they had opened a preliminary investigation into Luis Rubiales' forcible kiss on the lips of a star of World Cup player Jenni Hermoso on grounds it could constitute a crime of "sexual assault".

Spain's Jennifer Hermoso celebrates with President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales after the Women World Cup final match(REUTERS)

"Prosecutors from the National Court have opened a preliminary investigation to look into the facts, which could constitute an offence of sexual assault," a court statement said, indicating it would offer Hermoso a chance to file suit to that end.

