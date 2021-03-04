Home / Sports / Football / Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta
football

Spurs handed advantage ahead of north London derby, says Arsenal boss Arteta

Spurs will now host Zagreb in London, while Arsenal will travel to face Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus three days before their derby.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta Pool via REUTERS/John Walton(Pool via REUTERS)

Tottenham Hotspur have an advantage by playing their Europa League match at home before next week's north London derby but Arsenal will not use that as an excuse, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Spurs and Arsenal were both due to play their last-16 first legs away from home on March 11 and the second legs at home a week later.

But European soccer's governing body UEFA on Monday swapped Spurs' first leg against Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb to home because of the rule that two clubs from the same city cannot play on the same day.

Spurs will now host Zagreb in London, while Arsenal will travel to face Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus three days before their derby.

Asked if the decision handed Jose Mourinho's side an edge ahead of the game on March 14, Arteta said: "It does, but unfortunately it's not going to change.

"We can raise our voices and we should do that, because we want to have two teams playing in equal conditions. But the decision has been made.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace

United may not release Fernandes for Portugal duty: Solskjaer

Toothless Man United held to goalless draw at Palace

Klopp won't allow players to travel if need to quarantine

"I don't want to use one bit of excuse going towards that game saying, 'oh, they have an advantage.'"

As domestic cup winners, having won the FA Cup last season, Arsenal were given priority by UEFA and therefore retained their home advantage in the second leg.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP