Stimac’s India confident of a first against Afghanistan

Even before the games began, Anoush Dastgir had thrown down the gauntlet. India, the Afghanistan coach had said, had been lucky against them. Maybe he didn’t see the games, Igor Stimac had reacted after India beat Cambodia. Friday’s media interactions were muted in comparison save Stimac saying, “I am very confident about the situation we are in now and we are going to win the game.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That hasn’t happened in two games against Afghanistan on Stimac’s watch. In 2019, Seiminlen Doungel’s first international goal had fetched India a point in Dushanbe when they were minutes from losing three. Last year in Doha India led by an own-goal that was cancelled in the 82nd minute. Three of the four goals the teams have shared have come in the final quarter and one in first-half stoppage time.

Afghanistan are unlikely to play like they did in Doha. “We were better than them in each segment,” said Stimac referring to the World Cup qualifier where India had 52% possession and more shots (10-7). In Doha, after the first quarter, Afghanistan had deployed a low block with only striker Omid Papalzay in India’s half. It had led to India winning five corner-kicks by the 23rd minute and Manvir Singh and Ashique Kuruniyan using the width of the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium pitch well. Having lost 1-2 to Hong Kong – “we killed ourselves with two first-half goals in three minutes,” said Dastgir – they could try taking the game to India. “It’s a do-or-die game for us,” said the coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Exiting the ISL bubble due to typhoid helped me get ready for the India games: Sandhu

The teams know each other well and Afghanistan would be aware of the possibility of being hurt on the break. Stimac didn’t divulge team details beyond saying everyone, including Rahul Bheke, was available but didn’t rule out using Udanta Singh from the off either. Used as a second-half substitute for Manvir Singh, Udanta’s pace had been too hot for Cambodia to handle. Stimac sets great store by the speed and strength of Udanta and Ashique Kuruniyan, who had run Oman ragged in the first World Cup qualifier in Guwahati in September 2019.

India had started Anirudh Thapa and Brandon Fernandes on Wednesday but like in the previous games against Afghanistan, Stimac could opt for solidity in the midfield at the expense of an attacking player. So Glan Martins could partner Suresh Wangjam with Thapa, who took a knock on Wednesday and was replaced at half-time, being on the bench.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given that Stimac has kept Bheke in the squad even though he wasn’t fit for the first game, the defender too may play a part. Anwar Ali had a good game against Cambodia but against a side that will be more physical and aim for a lot more crosses in the box, Stimac could opt for Bheke’s experience. Bheke could also play in place of Roshan Naorem as right back.

“We won’t win most duels because they are physically stronger. We will have to deal with that by staying in good position, keeping the lines tight and being composed on the ball. We need to make them run and not chase. That will define the game,” said India’s head coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It will be what Afghanistan won’t want. Adjusting to the weather is one the biggest challenges in Asia, said Dastgir. A number of players, many of them based in Europe and USA, had struggled in the heat and humidity against Hong Kong, he said. For Saturday, he said Afghanistan would be looking for players “who can adapt very well.” Dastgir accepted that they made mistakes “they shouldn’t have” in the opener. The first game of a competition is always hard, he said. Not knowing the opposition compounded problems, he said. “That is something we won’t face against India.”

The game against Cambodia has helped India’s confidence because “we have been up and down so far”, said Stimac. “But it would mean nothing of we don’t get three points against Afghanistan. So, we are at point zero now.” Should that happen, India would, in the words of Hong Kong coach Jorn Andersen whose team plays Cambodia earlier on Saturday, be 90% assured of a place in the final round. For Hong Kong that would be a first. For India too because they have never been to the finals twice in a row.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON