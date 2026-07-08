Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: COL fail to break SUI deadlock in first half
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland have been forced into a change after Johan Manzambi was ruled out with a knee contusion sustained during training.
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: After an unforgettable contest between Argentina and Egypt, attention now shifts to Vancouver, where Colombia and Switzerland meet for the final place in the World Cup quarterfinals. Argentina's dramatic comeback raised the bar in the round of 16, and both teams will be hoping to produce another memorable knockout battle. Switzerland have been forced into a change after Johan Manzambi was ruled out with a knee contusion sustained during training on Monday. His absence has prompted coach Murat Yakin to reshuffle his lineup for one of the biggest matches of the tournament. Colombia, meanwhile, have made just one alteration to the side that edged past Ghana in the previous round. With a quarterfinal against Argentina awaiting the winners, both teams know there is no room for mistakes as they chase a place in the last eight. ...Read More
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- Jul 08, 2026 02:21 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: SUI 0-0 COL Half Time
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: A thrilling first half as both teams have gone toe-to-toe, constantly testing each other's defences. It's been an entertaining contest, and all it needs now is a goal to take the excitement to another level.SUI 0-0 COL Half Time
- Jul 08, 2026 02:10 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia trying hard!
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia are pushing hard for the opening goal, but Switzerland's defence has been quite compact, not providing enough spaces to take clean shots. SUI 0-0 COL 39'
- Jul 08, 2026 02:01 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vargas with a stunning save!
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Sensational close-range save from Camilo Vargas here. It was very close to going inside the goal, but he saved it. Switzerland are looking threatening now and showing that they are not going to sit back and allow Colombia to control the game. SUI 0-0 COL 30'
- Jul 08, 2026 01:53 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: End-to-end so far!
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: The match has been played at a frantic pace, with chances at both ends. Colombia have enjoyed a slight advantage thanks to the quality in their attack, but Switzerland have stood their ground and continue to match them stride for stride, refusing to let the South Americans take control. SUI 0-0 COL 21'
- Jul 08, 2026 01:40 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: SUI 0-0 COL 8'
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland have made a bright start and are not allowing Colombia to settle into any rhythm. Both teams are matching each other in intensity, with play flowing from one end to the other. It's been an open contest so far, with each side looking dangerous as they search for the opening goal. SUI 0-0 COL 8'
- Jul 08, 2026 01:30 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick off!
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Kick off in Vancouver as both teams all set to battle it out.
- Jul 08, 2026 01:14 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia starting line-up
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Colombia starting line-up - Camilo Vargas; Daniel Munoz, Jhon Lucumi, Gustavo Puerta, Johan Mojica, Davinson Sanchez; James Rodríguez, Jhon Arias, Jefferson Lerma; Luis Diaz, Luis Suarez.
- Jul 08, 2026 01:05 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland starting line-up
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland starting line-up: Gregor Kobel; Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ardon Jashari, Fabian Rieder; Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye.
- Jul 08, 2026 12:49 am IST
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome!
Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello and welcome to our live blog of FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia.