Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Sunil Chhetri nominated for Khel Ratna, Bala Devi for Arjuna Award
football

Sunil Chhetri nominated for Khel Ratna, Bala Devi for Arjuna Award

Chhetri has been in terrific form for the country and for his Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC over the past few years. Bala Devi became the first Indian woman footballer to play for a top-flight professional league in Europe.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri (L) and Bala Devi (R)(HT Collage)

Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri has been recommended for the country’s highest sporting honour – Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award – by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), news agency PTI reported on Wednesday.

Chhetri has been in terrific form for the country and for his Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC over the past few years. He has played 118 international matches, scoring 74 goals which is an Indian record.

National women’s football team striker Bala Devi has been recommended for the coveted Arjuna Award. She is currently playing for Rangers in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

“We have recommended Sunil Chhetri for the Khel Ratna and Bala Devi for Arjuna Award. We have also recommended Gabriel Joseph for Dronacharya Award,” the PTI quoted a source as saying, on condition of anonymity.

Chettri is a recipient of the Arjuna Award (2011) and Padma Shri (2019) – India’s fourth highest civilian honour. Since making his debut in 2005, he has been a part of the Indian team that won the AFC Challenge Cup (2008), SAFF Championships (2011, 2015), Nehru Cup (2007, 2009, 2012), Intercontinental Cup (2017, 2018). He also played in the 2011 and 2019 Asian Cup.

Chettri had recently scored twice against Bangladesh at World Cup Qualifiers in Qatar. He became the second highest international goal scorer among active footballers, ahead of Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

On the other hand, Bala Devi became the first Indian woman footballer to play for a top-flight professional league in Europe when she joined Rangers of Glasgow in January last year. She has represented India in more than 50 matches since 2010.

(With PTI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunil chhetri bala devi arjuna award rajiv gandhi khel ratna award all india football federation
TRENDING NEWS

Man’s tweet about his house help saving to buy her daughter a laptop wins hearts

Timelapse video of sheep herd captured using drone wows people. Clip goes viral

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Pride of lions gets spooked by tiny crab. Video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP