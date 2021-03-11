Home / Sports / Football / Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19, says he's feeling 'fine'
football

Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19, says he's feeling 'fine'

In a tweet from his official handle, India football team captain Sunil Chhetri confirmed that he has tested positive for Covid-10 and also added that he would soon be back on the football field.
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:15 PM IST
File image of Sunil Chhetri.(Getty Images)

Indian football skipper Sunil Chhetri on Thursday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, he is feeling "fine" and is recovering.

In a tweet from his official handle, Chhetri said he would soon be back on the football field.

"In a not-so-happy update, I've tested positive for COVID-19. In better news, I feel fine as I continue my recovery from the virus and should be back on a football pitch soon," Chhetri tweeted.

"No better time to keep reminding everyone to continue taking all the safety precautions always," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer

From bit player to key forward, the rise of Bipin Singh

Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again

FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany

Chhetri recently featured in the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) where he played for Bengaluru FC. It wasn't a good season for the Blues as the side finished seventh in the points table after the league stage.

Last week, Chhetri was named in the 35-member list of probables for the forthcoming back-to-back international friendlies that India would be playing against Oman and UAE in Dubai on March 25 and 29 respectively.

Chhetri is India's all-time top scorer. For his brilliant performances, he was awarded the 'Hero of the League' title in the 2017-18 ISL season and was also adjudged the 'AIFF Player of the Year' for the year 2017.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sunil chhetri
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP