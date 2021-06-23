Sweden vs Poland UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Sweden vs Poland UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: Current Group E table-toppers Sweden will take fourth-placed Poland in their final Euro 2020 group stage fixture. After one win and one draw in two games, Poland has four points, whereas Poland have one point after a loss and a draw each. This group is wide open and anything can happen. Will Sweden seal their berth comfortably or will Poland make a late charge (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Sweden vs Poland UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland will take place at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland begins at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday (June 23).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Sweden vs Poland match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020