Switzerland vs Turkey UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

Switzerland vs Turkey UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: It's the third-placed team of Group A in Switzerland taking on the bottom-placed side in Turkey locking horns in the final round of group fixtures. After a 1-1 draw against Wales and a 3-0 defeat against Italy, the Swiss side are third in the points table with one point. On the other hand, Turkey, after 2-0 and 3-0 defeats against Wales and Italy, respectively, continue to reel at the bottom of the table. It's a do-or-die encounter for both teams. Which side will win? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here’s all you need to know about Switzerland vs Turkey UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey will take place at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey begins at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday (June 20).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Switzerland vs Turkey match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020