Team trophies are why we play: Harry Kane puts Champions League glory above Ballon d'Or

Harry Kane has made it clear that team success means more to him than individual accolades, admitting he would happily trade his recently won Ballon d'Or honour for a Champions League title. Kane had to wait a long time to win his first major trophy, finally ending the drought after leaving Tottenham Hotspur and lifting the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich in the 2024-25 season.

Harry Kane makes feelings clear on Ballon d'Or vs Champions League, picks team glory. (AFP)

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However, the Champions League trophy is missing from his collection. Kane came close to winning it with Spurs in 2019, only for them to lose the final to Liverpool. While individual accolades have recognised his achievements, a Champions League title remains one of his biggest ambitions.

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Despite winning the Ballon d'Or, Kane insists that team trophies remain his biggest priority. Speaking ahead of Bayern's clash against Atletico Madrid, he explained why winning silverware with his current club would mean so much to him.

"Team trophies are why we play football. The team aspect of our sport is really, really important," Kane said in a press conference ahead of Bayern's Champions League match against Atletico Madrid.

"The Ballon d'Or last week was one of the best feelings I've had in my life and my career. But to have moments with the team, celebrations with the club - to be able to lift the Champions League with Bayern would be an incredible feeling."

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Kane was asked to choose between the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or, and his answer left little doubt about which achievement he values more. While proud of winning football's biggest individual honour, the England captain still wants the chance to celebrate a European title with his Bayern teammates.

"I would choose the Champions League, but I have the opportunity to do both - let's see what happens. The Ballon d'Or is a highlight; it puts me on an even bigger level, but you want to have these big finals, the Champions League, having that feeling of emotion with your teammates as well," he added.

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Bayern, who currently sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, have made a less convincing start to their Champions League campaign. They have won just one of their first three league-phase matches, drawing against Arsenal and Viking. The away clash against Atletico Madrid is therefore crucial as they look to improve their chances of reaching the knockout stages.