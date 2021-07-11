‘The 28-year drought comes to an end’: Twitter reacts after Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America final

It was a spectacular moment for all the Argentines when Lionel Messi & Co. outfoxed Brazil to become the Copa America champions at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. It was Argentina's first major title victory since 1993. At the same time, Messi filled one of the biggest gaps in his illustrious career – lifting his major trophy for the national team.

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 to win the Copa America final. The winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

Emotions galore in the field after the match ended. Argentina had one of the memorable celebrations while Brazil’s Neymar broke down and was consoled by Messi with a tight hug. Meanwhile, Twitter also couldn’t keep calm and reactions began to pour in.

ALSO READ | Copa America Final: Neymar breaks down after Brazil's defeat to Argentina, Messi consoles him with a tight hug - Watch

Here are some of the reactions:

Veteran Thiago Silva acknowledged Brazil was under par.

"It was not the Brazil team it usually is in the first minutes. When you concede in a match like this, it is hard to come back," he said.

"In the second half it was only one team trying to play, the other was just stopping the match. But we can't use excuses, we couldn't play our game in the first half."

(With Agency Inputs)