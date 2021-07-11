‘The 28-year drought comes to an end’: Twitter reacts after Messi’s Argentina beat Brazil to win Copa America final

It was a spectacular moment for all the Argentines when Lionel Messi & Co. outfoxed Brazil to become the Copa America champions at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday. It was Argentina's first major title victory since 1993. At the same time, Messi filled one of the biggest gaps in his illustrious career – lifting his major trophy for the national team.

Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 to win the Copa America final. The winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to Ángel di Maria. The 33-year-old counted on some sloppy defending from left-back Renan Lodi to take control and lob it past goalkeeper Ederson.

Emotions galore in the field after the match ended. Argentina had one of the memorable celebrations while Brazil’s Neymar broke down and was consoled by Messi with a tight hug. Meanwhile, Twitter also couldn’t keep calm and reactions began to pour in.

ALSO READ | Copa America Final: Neymar breaks down after Brazil's defeat to Argentina, Messi consoles him with a tight hug - Watch

Here are some of the reactions:

Nothing but respect for Neymar! Messi has been there 4 times ney! Greatest are those who stand tall after falling again and again! Ggs to Brazil for playing a mad 90 mins! And Neymar you have many years ahead of you! #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/KEPqiKgPjs — AM. (@akm_theone) July 11, 2021

Messi has won 4 international player of the tournament awards, Ronaldo has nada, receive sense andchoose your goat wisely, #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/ZJVAnkXwP2 — prodigy_zehi 🇳🇬🇦🇷 (@ProdigyZehi) July 11, 2021

You’ve given us brilliance, I hope this moment gives you happiness. Gracias #Messi #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/O6YjifLJYY — Jamie Watson (@jamiewatson77) July 11, 2021

Im convince now if DI MARIA had to play in WWC 2014 FINAL, ARGENTINA would've been champions.. These two deserve this alot.. #CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/FbEU2AxqHD — |.. be🖕N!c32u2BUT🤡 (@Rudion18) July 11, 2021

We wanted UCL trophies, you delivered. We wanted La Liga trophies, you delivered. We wanted Balon Dor’s, you gave us six!. We wanted an international trophy, and you just delivered that one too beautifully. GOAT forever🐐. I Love You Messi😭💙❤️ #CopaAmericaFINAL #Argentina pic.twitter.com/Vbts4asowV — Mr Enyan🇬🇭 (@mr_enyan) July 11, 2021

The wait is finally over!!!

Congratulations to Messi & Argentina!! What a match this is! ❤️#CopaAmericaFinal pic.twitter.com/9upa7mp6CM — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) July 11, 2021

Zinx is broken👊🏻

28 yr long wait is over🌈



Historic Macarana stood witness to the GOAT lifting his Ist Silverware



Of Argentina’s 11 goals,Top Scorer, Best Player Messi was directly involved with 9 - 4 goals n 5 assists



This Victory is by Messi fr Maradona



#CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/02eeT6yXHx — Dr. Ragini Nayak (@NayakRagini) July 11, 2021

The wait is over, finally, Lionel Messi has done it! 🏆 💙#CopaAmericaFINAL pic.twitter.com/z7ueUcuilT — Nivin Fans Trends (@NivinFansTrends) July 11, 2021

Veteran Thiago Silva acknowledged Brazil was under par.

"It was not the Brazil team it usually is in the first minutes. When you concede in a match like this, it is hard to come back," he said.

"In the second half it was only one team trying to play, the other was just stopping the match. But we can't use excuses, we couldn't play our game in the first half."

(With Agency Inputs)