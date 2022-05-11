'They can be beaten, Spurs showed that': Terry Phelan backs Chelsea to halt quadruple-chasing Liverpool in FA Cup final

Liverpool have been on a roll in 2022, scripting an unbeaten streak across competitions in Europe, with the last of their defeat happening in December last year to Leicester City. The impressive streak of 32 games this year comprises five draws, a League Cup title, and a run to the FA Cup and Champions League final. And with, Liverpool now equal in terms of points in the Premier League table alongside Manchester City, the Reds are aiming for an elusive quadruple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Up next stands the FA Cup silverware, where Jurgen Klopp's men will be up against Chelsea at the Wembley Stadium. And former Chelsea player Terry Phelan has backed Liverpool as the favourites heading into the contest, hailing them as a "machine". He feels that the one thing Klopp would be wary about is keeping the team fit given that the Premier League is still going on and they have the Champions League final at the end of this month.

"Obviously, the physical hardship is presently what Liverpool is going through and they have had some difficult games as well - the games in Europe and the games on the weekends, especially against Tottenham Hotspur. So it is not going to be the same obviously. But Liverpool being Liverpool in the present time, they are a bit of a machine. And they know how to win games, especially with the front field they have got now and then Diaz coming off the bench and joining them. But both teams will have the time to rest," he said in response to a Hindustan Times query during a select media conference ahead of the FA Cup final.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chelsea, on the other hand, have just the FA Cup final to focus on. They had lost the League Cup title to Liverpool earlier this year in the penalty shoot-out. In April, despite a stunning 3-2 comeback at the Bernabeu, Chelsea lost on aggregate against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarters. And the third-placed side is also aiming for a top-four finish amid Arsenal and Spurs breathing down their neck in the Premier League table.

"For Chelsea again, it is a make-or-break season. It is a great chance for them to win a cup. The thing with Liverpool is that they don't want any injuries now. The Premier League is going on, and then they have the Champions League final a couple of weeks down the line, so they want everyone to be fit. And yes, they will have their eye on one game at a time and will be taking the FA Cup seriously. Look at how they made a comeback against Villareal - that was vintage Liverpool and that is what they can do to you. So they would be gunning to get this one under their belt. FA Cup has previously been disowned by managers, but it is silverware and now managers want to win it, the fans want it," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Scuttler, as he was known back during his playing days, did not rule out Chelsea entirely in the contest and backed his former side to go the Tottenham Hotspur way, who had earlier last week held the Reds at Anfield, hence affecting their Premier League run.

"I wouldn't say Chelsea has had a bad season, they did do fantastically well in the Champions League before Real Madrid stopped them. I think they will be going into the game with confidence. They will be up against a team who is on a roll now but they can be beaten and the Spurs showed that. And even if Klopp did not approve of Spurs' strategy, it is a game of football. Chelsea do have a good chance. Thomas Tuchel has done a wonderful job since being at the club," Phelan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

-Edouard Mendy out of form?-

Mendy's form has been a bit of a concern with the Chelsea goalkeeper conceding 17 goals since April. But Phelan brushed aside the stats and the calls for a replacement with Kepa Arrizabalaga for the final.

"You also have to look at the back four and football is a team game. So you can't be pointing fingers at Mendy. Has he made terrible mistakes? I know Chelsea have this thing - who will be the goalkeeper in Cup games and in penalties - and I just wish it would be settled. I feel Mendy will play. Yes, they do have a few skirmishes in the goalkeeper department. But if you look back at those 17 goals, you would be truly asking whether it was entirely him to was it bad defending," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

[Watch The Emirates FA Cup Final - Liverpool vs. Chelsea LIVE on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on 14th May 2022, at 9:15 pm IST.]