Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / 'This is now a police matter': F1 driver Lando Norris' watch stolen after Euro 2020 final
football

'This is now a police matter': F1 driver Lando Norris' watch stolen after Euro 2020 final

Norris was unharmed but "shaken" by the incident on Sunday night, and the British driver was being supported by his McLaren team ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 06:31 PM IST
McLaren's Lando Norris says his watch was stolen after he left the European Championship final.(REUTERS)

Formula One driver Lando Norris says his watch was stolen after he left the European Championship final at Wembley Stadium.

Norris was unharmed but "shaken" by the incident on Sunday night, and the British driver was being supported by his McLaren team ahead of the British Grand Prix this weekend at Silverstone.

"McLaren Racing can confirm that Lando Norris was involved in an incident, after the Euro 2020 final match at Wembley, during which the watch he was wearing was taken," the team said in a statement.

"Thankfully, Lando was unharmed but he is understandably shaken. The team is supporting Lando and we are sure that racing fans will join us in wishing him all the best for the British Grand Prix this weekend.

"As this is now a police matter we cannot comment further.”

The theft is one more off-field incident that has overshadowed England's loss to Italy after a penalty shootout in the final.

The security operation around Wembley has been widely criticized following arrests and injuries after ticketless people broke through police lines to get into Wembley Stadium and caused havoc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant Luna gives cameraperson a little fright in adorable video. Watch

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP