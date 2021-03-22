Home / Sports / Football / Tottenham beats Aston Villa 2-0 to keep CL spot in sight
football

Tottenham beats Aston Villa 2-0 to keep CL spot in sight

The Premier League win marked a quick recovery for Jose Mourinho's side after being eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday and losing last weekend's north London derby to Arsenal.
AP, Birmingham, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Tottenham Hotspur's Carlos Vinicius celebrates scoring their first goal with Sergio Reguilon.(Pool via REUTERS)

Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane scored to send Tottenham within three points of the Champions League places with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday.

The Premier League win marked a quick recovery for Jose Mourinho's side after being eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday and losing last weekend's north London derby to Arsenal.

Tottenham took the lead in the 29th minute with the first real chance of the game.

Vinicius’ chasing of a long ball prompted a poor clearance from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Lucas Moura and Kane played a one-two, resulting in Vinicius being teed up for a tap-in for his first league goal since joining on loan for the season from Benfica in October.

Tottenham doubled its lead midway through the second half when Kane clinically despatched a penalty, having been fouled by Matty Cash.

Tottenham moved above struggling champion Liverpool into sixth place, three points from fourth-place Chelsea with nine games remaining. Aston Villa is 10th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
harry kane tottenham
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP