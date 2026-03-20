Trent Alexander-Arnold misses Thomas Tuchel’s pre-FIFA World Cup audition as Maguire, Mainoo earn England recall

Trent Alexander-Arnold missed out on a spot in Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the upcoming pre-FIFA World Cup friendlies against Uruguay and Japan. Meanwhile, Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Kobbie Mainoo have returned to the squad. The pair last played for the national team on September 24, but United's recent resurgence under Michael Carrick has shifted Tuchel's attention.

"Manchester United have had an outstanding run since Michael Carrick took charge, and Harry and Kobbie have been a big part of that," said the German," said Tuchel.

Also Read: Premier League Matchday 31 preview: Manchester United in focus, Tottenham face relegation heat, Sunderland eye history

"This is the last camp before the trip to the US, so it's also my final chance to get to know new players, to learn about them, and see how they fit in.

"Harry isn't a new player in an England shirt, of course, but he's new to me in this camp."

Everton's James Garner got his maiden England call-up and Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin makes his return from international wilderness.

Although Jude Bellingham hasn't been in action since early February due to a hamstring injury, the Real Madrid midfielder has been included in the roster.

United's Luke Shaw has missed out, and Tuchel has instead called up Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall for the first time since he took over as England manager.

"I am happy and excited to be back," said Tuchel.

"This March camp is a unique one. We have already qualified, and our players are at a crucial stage in their club seasons.

"It's the last chance to impress and compete for a spot. That is why we have split the squad," he said.

England's squad - Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), James Trafford (Manchester City), Aaron Ramsdale (Newcastle), Jason Steele (Brighton)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle), Marc Guehi (Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Tino Livramento (Newcastle), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Nico O'Reilly (Manchester City), Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Djed Spence (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan/ITA)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid/ESP), James Garner (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Brentford), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Leeds), Eberechi Eze (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich/GER), Noni Madueke (Arsenal), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Marcus Rashford (Barcelona/ESP), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham)