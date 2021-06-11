Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Turkish champion faces UEFA in court over unpaid debts
football

Turkish champion faces UEFA in court over unpaid debts

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the club’s appeal hearing was being held Friday. No target date was set for a verdict.
AP | , Lausanne, Switzerland
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The UEFA logo.(Getty Images)

Turkish champion Beşiktaş challenged UEFA at sport’s highest court on Friday in a case of unpaid debts that could cost the club millions of euros in prize money.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said the club’s appeal hearing was being held Friday. No target date was set for a verdict.

UEFA judges ruled in March that Beşiktaş broke “Financial Fair Play” rules by having overdue payments. UEFA did not specify the type of debts owed which could relate to transfer fees, wages or taxes.

Beşiktaş faces being deducted 15% of its UEFA prize money from the Champions League next season for unpaid debts.

Turkey’s champion typically earns at least 25-30 million euros ($30-36 million) for playing in the group stage.

Beşiktaş appealed to CAS though UEFA also set a June 30 target for the club to show it had settled the debts which had been identified as unpaid by a deadline last September.

Beşiktaş last month won its first Turkish league title since 2017 on goal difference after finishing tied on points with runner-up Galatasaray.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa besiktas
TRENDING NEWS

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral

Woman breaks her own world record for longest eyelash

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP