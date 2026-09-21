Tyler Shough threw a touchdown pass and ran for a late tiebreaking touchdown, Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals and the visiting New Orleans Saints rallied to defeat the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 on Sunday afternoon.

Tyler Shough's late TD run gives Saints comeback win over Raven

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Chris Olave, who finished with eight catches for 86 yards. Shough also rushed for the winning score with 1:28 left for the Saints .

Lamar Jackson passed for 235 yards and a touchdown, and Derrick Henry rushed for a touchdown but finished with just 68 yards on 16 carries for the Ravens , who led 14-3 in the second quarter but scored just three points in the second half.

Deep Dive What were Tyler Shough's key contributions in the Saints' win over the Ravens? Tyler Shough completed 27 of 34 passes for 252 yards, threw a touchdown to Chris Olave, and rushed for a late tiebreaking touchdown in the Saints' 24-17 victory over the Ravens. Why did the Ravens struggle in the second half against the Saints? The Ravens scored only three points in the second half after leading 14-3 in the second quarter, mainly due to ineffective offensive execution and being unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities. How did the Ravens' defense perform against the Saints' offense? The Ravens' defense initially held up well, allowing a 14-6 halftime lead, but struggled to contain the Saints in the second half, especially as Tyler Shough led a successful comeback.

The first possession of the third quarter produced Carlson's 51-yard field goal that pulled New Orleans within 14-9. Tyler Loop followed with a 49-yard field goal to push the lead back to eight at the end of the period.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Shough threw his 21-yard touchdown pass to Olave, and Travis Etienne ran for a two-point conversion to tie the score at 17 with 9:42 remaining. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shough threw his 21-yard touchdown pass to Olave, and Travis Etienne ran for a two-point conversion to tie the score at 17 with 9:42 remaining. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After a Baltimore punt, Shough drove the Saints to a fourth-and-goal at the 1 and squeezed across the goal line for the winning points.

Jackson drove the Ravens to a first down at the New Orleans 37 with 21 seconds remaining, but Julian Blackmon intercepted a pass to clinch the victory.

On the Ravens' second possession, Jackson passed for 57 yards and Henry rushed for a 1-yard score that produced a 7-0 lead that held up through the end of the first quarter.

Baltimore had a chance to increase the lead, but the Saints' Carl Granderson got a hand on Loop's 49-yard field goal attempt that sailed wide right. The ensuing possession ended with Carlson kicking a 23-yard field goal that trimmed the Ravens' lead to 7-3.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jackson threw a 22-yard touchdown to Rashod Bateman to increase the lead to 14-3 with 24 seconds left in the second quarter.

Barion Brown's 53-yard kickoff return led to Carlson's 47-yard field goal as time expired, leaving the Ravens with a 14-6 halftime lead.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.