U17 forward focuses on Asia after Manipur strife kills relative

When Thanglalsoun Gangte was scoring against Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid last month, a relative who lived next door to him in Manipur was killed in the ethnic violence that the state is grappling with, forcing the family to leave the state. The India under-17 forward continued on the tour of Spain and Germany to prepare for the biggest event of his nascent football career –the AFC U17 Cup in Thailand this month.

It was Gangte’s 90th minute goal against Real Madrid’s U17 that fetched India a 3-3 draw. He also scored in the 1-4 defeat to Atletico Madrid. In Germany, Gangte had a goal and an assist in the 6-1 win against SSV Reutlingen and scored once when India beat TSV Schauben Augsburg 4-1.

“He has shown great character to soldier on through this difficult time,” said India under-17 head coach Bibiano Fernandes, speaking from Pathum Thani, 41km north of Bangkok. Fernandes said the whole team has been “hugely supportive and will continue to do the same. We are a team and we are here to represent India.”

Gangte’s family comprising parents, his father is a social worker and his mother a home manager, an older brother and three younger sisters, are safe.

Gangte scored five goals in the qualifiers last year. A brace each against Kuwait and Myanmar and one against Saudi Arabia helped India make the finals from where the top four teams will get a direct entry to the under-17 World Cup this year. The teens’ World Cup is being held after four years due to Covid-19; the June 15-July 2 Asian tournament after five. In the under-17 SAFF Championships last year, the Sudeva Delhi junior team forward scored four goals, including two in the semi-final against Bangladesh, in as many games.

Help from AIFF

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will help players affected by the violence that erupted on May 3 and has left at least 60 killed and thousands displaced. “We stand by them in their grief,” said Shaji Prabhakaran, the AIFF secretary-general. “We are in touch with the affected players and will extend the best possible support to them.”

Prabhakaran met Gangte’s father in Mizora last week.

India men’s team defender Chinglensana Singh’s house in Churachandpur and East Bengal forward Thongkhosiem Haokip’s houses have been torched and India women’s team forward Dangmei Grace’s vehicle burnt. India head coach Igor Stimac has allowed Singh to miss the Inter-continental Cup and the SAFF Championships this month.

On Friday, AIFF allowed teams to replace five registered players for this month’s women’s national championship after Manipur requested it is allowed to do so as five players couldn’t join the squad.

As per official figures, the violence, which began last month, has left at least 98 dead, 310 injured and over 36000 displaced.

