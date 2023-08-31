UEFA Champions League draw Live updates: Arsenal and Newcastle set for UCL returns; Haaland stands in Messi's way

UEFA Champions League group stage draw season 2023/2024 Live updates: Who can stop holders Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this season? Which teams will feature the group of death in the 2023-2024 edition? Defending champions Man City and other European giants will finally learn their fate in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday. The draw of the UEFA Champions League Round of 32 is set to take place in Monaco tonight. Joining the cream of European football in the Champions League season 2023-2024, Premier League giants Arsenal are making their comeback for the first time since the 2016/17 season. The Gunners are joined by Newcastle United, who have not played Champions League football in the last two decades. After the Champions League group stage draw, UEFA will also announce the winners of the 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Coach of the Year during the star-studded ceremony.

The UEFA Champions League group stage draw for season 2023/24 is set to take place in Monaco(Getty Images)