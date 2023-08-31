News / Sports / Football / UEFA Champions League draw Live updates: Arsenal and Newcastle set for UCL returns; Haaland stands in Messi's way
UEFA Champions League draw Live updates: Arsenal and Newcastle set for UCL returns; Haaland stands in Messi's way

Aug 31, 2023 08:34 PM IST
The UEFA Champions League group stage draw for season 2023/24 is set to take place in Monaco on Thursday.

UEFA Champions League group stage draw season 2023/2024 Live updates: Who can stop holders Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League this season? Which teams will feature the group of death in the 2023-2024 edition? Defending champions Man City and other European giants will finally learn their fate in the UEFA Champions League on Thursday. The draw of the UEFA Champions League Round of 32 is set to take place in Monaco tonight. Joining the cream of European football in the Champions League season 2023-2024, Premier League giants Arsenal are making their comeback for the first time since the 2016/17 season. The Gunners are joined by Newcastle United, who have not played Champions League football in the last two decades. After the Champions League group stage draw, UEFA will also announce the winners of the 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Coach of the Year during the star-studded ceremony. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 31, 2023 08:25 PM IST

    UCL group stage draw live updates: The Champions League is back!

    The 69th season of Europe's elite club competition is the 32nd edition since the celebrated tournament was renamed to UEFA Champions League. The UCL season 2023-2024 officially began on 27 June 2023 and it will end on Saturday 1 June 2024. Holders Man City and their rivals are now set for the Champions League draw in Monaco. 

  • Aug 31, 2023 08:16 PM IST

    Champions League group stage draw and UEFA Awards 2023 LIVE: Where is the Champions League final in 2024?

    The final of the UEFA Champions League for the season 2023-2024 will take place in London. The iconic Wembley Stadium will conclude the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season on June 1 next year. For a record eighth time, London has returned as the final venue for football's biggest competition at club level. Previously, London's Wembley Stadium had hosted the finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2011 and 2013 finals. 

  • Aug 31, 2023 08:09 PM IST

    Champions League group stage draw live updates: When are this season's matches and draws?

    UEFA Champions League group stage will get underway in September 2023. Matchday 1 of the UCL season 2023-2024 will take place on 19–20 September 2023. Here's all you need to know about this season's UCL matches and draws.

    Group stage: 

    Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023

    Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023

    Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023

    Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023

    Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023

    Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023. 

  • Aug 31, 2023 08:01 PM IST

    Champions League group stage draw and UEFA Awards 2023 live updates: UCL draw returns to Monaco!

    After three years, the UEFA Champions League draw has returned to Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. The draw ceremony will begin at 9:30 PM IST. Earlier, UEFA confirmed the draw pots for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage.

  • Aug 31, 2023 07:52 PM IST

    UEFA Champions League group stage draw live updates: How many teams are in group stage draw?

    The upcoming draw of the UEFA Champions League season 2023-2024 features 32 teams. A total of 26 teams had sealed their berths for the Champions League group stage through automatic qualification. Six teams have made it to the Round of 32 phase through qualifying and winning their respective play-off tie. All 32 teams have been split into four seeding pots. 

    Pot One:

    Manchester City (ENG/holders)

    Sevilla (ESP/Europa League winners)

    Barcelona (ESP)

    Napoli (ITA)

    Bayern Munich (GER)

    Feyenoord (NED)

    Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

    Benfica (POR)

    Pot Two:

    Real Madrid (ESP)

    Manchester United (ENG)

    Inter Milan (ITA)

    Borussia Dortmund (GER)

    Atletico Madrid (ESP)

    RB Leipzig (GER)

    Porto (POR)

    Arsenal (ENG)

    Pot Three:

    Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

    Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

    PSV Eindhoven (NED)

    AC Milan (ITA)

    Braga (POR)

    Lazio (ITA)

    Red Star Belgrade (SRB)

    FC Copenhagen (DEN)

     

    Pot Four:

    Real Sociedad (ESP)

    Galatasaray (TUR)

    Celtic (SCO)

    Newcastle United (ENG)

    Union Berlin (GER)

    Lens (FRA)

    Royal Antwerp (BEL)

    Young Boys (SUI)

     

     

  • Aug 31, 2023 07:46 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    The stage is set. All European royalties and underdogs of Europe's biggest competition (at club level) will find out their fate tonight in the UEFA Champions group-stage draw. The draw for the group stage phase of the UEFA Champions League is taking place in Monaco.

