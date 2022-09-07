Man City star Erling Haaland breaks Kylian Mbappe and Ruud van Nistelrooy's records in Champions League

Continuing his impressive run in Manchester City colours, goal machine Erling Haaland scripted two sensational records on matchday 1 of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023. Making his Manchester City debut in the ongoing season of the UEFA Champions League, the newest Premier League superstar ran rings around the Sevilla defence on Tuesday at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium. Haaland handed Pep Guardiola's men a winning start as Manchester City hammered Sevilla in their Champions League opener.

Kickstarting their Group G campaign in Spain, Guardiola's Man City thrashed Sevilla 4-0 in their first away fixture of the Champions League. Haaland, who joined Man City for £51 million ($58 million) from Borussia Dortmund, has fired 12 goals in just seven games for the Premier League holders across all competitions. Leading the attack of the Citizens at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Haaland managed to find the back of the net twice as the former Dortmund star scored in both halves of the game.

Taking his goal tally to nine goals in the last five games, Haaland coined the opener for City through Kevin de Bruyne's cross in the 20th minute of the game. Haaland doubled his tally in the 67th minute of the contest. Haaland shattered Kylian Mbappe's record while making a memorable Champions League debut for Manchester City. Haaland became the youngest player to score 25 goals in the Champions League.

Erling Haaland vrs Sevilla Highlights..Best Striker in the world 🌎 pic.twitter.com/NMC7OC1m2b — EH⁹🥇❁ (@GoldenErling) September 6, 2022

The former Dortmund star has eclipsed Mbappe by 33 days﻿ to achieve the extraordinary feat in Europe’s biggest competition at the club level - the Champions League. At 22 years and 47 days, Haaland is the youngest player to score 25 goals in the Champions League. Goal machine Haaland has scored 25 UEFA Champions League in just 20 appearances.

The Man City striker has also surpassed Ruud van Nistelrooy, who scored 25 goals in 30 games. Man City manager Guardiola was all praise for Haaland after the match. "I love this routine, but it's been a routine in every single press conference after the game, asking me about him and his goals. Hopefully he can continue this routine, but the numbers speak for themselves," Guardiola told reporters.

