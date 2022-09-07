Home / Sports / Football / Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League defeat to Zagreb

football
Published on Sep 07, 2022 02:49 PM IST

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.

Thomas Tuchel has been removed 20 months after appointment(AP)
Thomas Tuchel has been removed 20 months after appointment(AP)
Reuters |

Chelsea have parted ways with manager Thomas Tuchel, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday, a day after they lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League group stage.

"On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the club," Chelsea said in a statement.

More to follow…

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thomas tuchel
thomas tuchel

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out