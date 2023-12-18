UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw highlights: PSG to visit Spain; Atletico set blockbuster clash with Inter Milan
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw: Europe's top teams have finally discovered who they will meet in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League.
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw highlights: The stage was set for another segment of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) round of 16 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday. From defending champions Manchester City to record-time winners Real Madrid, as many as 16 teams are involved in ...Read More the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League for the biggest prize at club level. For the recently concluded Champions League draw, all eight group winners were in the seeded category while runners-up were drawn as unseeded. Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have qualified for UCL knockouts as group winners. Copenhagen, Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Porto and PSV Eindhoven are the unseeded teams entering the last 16 as group runners-up in the Champions League this season.
Defending champions Manchester City will meet Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Premier League table-toppers Arsenal are set to take on FC Porto. La Liga and Serie A champions will face each other in the last 16 as FC Barcelona are scheduled to take on Napoli for a place in the quarter-finals. Paris Saint Germain will fancy themselves to seal a place in the last 8 this season. Kylian Mbappe and Co. will meet Group D winners Real Sociedad. Record-time winners Real Madrid have a date with RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid is expected to be another blockbuster clash in the knockout phase of the Champions League this season. Bayern Munich will have to beat Lazio to enter the last 8 while Borussia Dortmund are set to fight for a place in the quarter-finals with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 18, 2023 04:55 PM IST
Champions League last 16 draw in full: Inter Milan will meet Atletico Madrid while holders City are set to take on CopenhagenDec 18, 2023 04:52 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Borussia Dortmund will take on PSV
Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund are set to lock horns with PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 of the Champions League.Dec 18, 2023 04:50 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Holders Manchester City will face…
Holders Manchester City are set to lock horns with Copenhagen in the last 16 of the Champions League.Dec 18, 2023 04:49 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: RB Leipzig will face Real Madrid!
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: RB Leipzig will meet record-time winners Real Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.Dec 18, 2023 04:48 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Bayern will meet Lazio!
Bayern Munich will meet Lazio in the last 16!Dec 18, 2023 04:46 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Inter Milan to face Atletico Madrid!
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Inter Milan are drawn next. The Serie A giants are set to take on three-time runners-up - Atletico Madrid in the last 16.Dec 18, 2023 04:46 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: PSG will travel to Spain
Finalists in 2020, PSG are drawn next and the Ligue 1 cannot meet Dortmund in the last 16. Terry has revealed that it is Real Sociedad, who will meet Mbapp and Co. in the last 16.Dec 18, 2023 04:44 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Barca to meet Napoli!
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: FC Barcelona will meet Napoli in the last 16 of the Champions League.Dec 18, 2023 04:43 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Porto to face Gunners in last 16
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Terry has drawn FC Porto as the first team. Porto cannot play FC Barcelona as they already played against the La Liga giants. Porto will face the Gunners, yes it's FC Arsenal vs FC Porto in the last 16!Dec 18, 2023 04:41 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Chelsea legend to conduct last 16 draw at UEFA headquarters
The round of 16 draw is featuring Chelsea legend John Terry. The former Chelsea captain is introduced to the crowd at the UEFA event. He will run through the procedures with UEFA's deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti. "Real Madrid have been fantastic. Bellingham has been incredible," Terry was all praise for Los Blancos ahead of the draw.Dec 18, 2023 04:37 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Giorgio Marchetti welcomed to stage!
All 16 teams will be discovering their knockout stage opponents shortly. We are on the road to London. Giorgio Marchetti, who is the General Secretary of UEFA has graced the stage for the last draw. Defending champions Manchester City have been joined by Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona as group winners. They are joined by Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig and Porto as runners-up of the last 32.Dec 18, 2023 04:31 PM IST
Champions League draw live updates: It's time!
We are moments away from the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League. The first round of knockout matches will be on February 13, 14, 20 and 21 (first legs) and March 5, 6, 12, 13 (second legs) this season.Dec 18, 2023 04:27 PM IST
Champions League draw live updates: Here's all you need to know about UCL last 16 draw!
The Champions League draw is scheduled at 4:30 PM IST while the Europa League draw will take place at 5:30 PM IST. The Champions League draw is being conducted at UEFA’s main headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The Champions League be broadcast live on Sony Network in India. Fans can also watch the event on SonyLiv or UEFA’s official website.Dec 18, 2023 04:25 PM IST
Champions League draw live updates: What happened in Group of Death?
Champions League draw live updates: Dortmund topped Group F and finished ahead of PSG, Milan and Newcastle. PSG are heading to the last 16 phase as runners-up. Milan will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs as the Serie A giants finished third in Group F. Newcastle United are out of European competition as the Premier League club finished fourth.Dec 18, 2023 04:22 PM IST
Champions League draw live updates: Bayern Munich can meet Inter, PSG and….
UEFA Champions League draw live updates: Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich emerged as Group A winners this season in the UEFA Champions League. The Bavarian giants can play against the likes of Inter Milan, Lazio, Napoli, PSG, Porto or PSV in the last 16. Borussia Dortmund can also meet Copenhagen, Inter, Lazio, Napoli and PSV this season.Dec 18, 2023 04:13 PM IST
Champions League draw live updates: Did you know?
When it comes to playing the last 16 phase of the Champions League, teams cannot play against a club from their own country or a side they already faced in the group stage.Dec 18, 2023 04:12 PM IST
Champions League draw live updates: Who made it through to the round of 16?
Champions League draw live updates: Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern, Copenhagen, Dortmund, Inter, Lazio, Leipzig, Man City, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have all made it to the round of 16 phase of the tournament. Benfica, Braga, Feyenoord, Galatasaray, Lens, Milan, Shakhtar, and Young Boys sealed the third place and the clubs will feature in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.Dec 18, 2023 04:01 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Champions League draw live updates: From Manchester City to Real Madrid - Europe's top teams are waiting to discover who they will meet in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The Champions League draw is taking place at the UEFA headquarters and it includes eight former champions. The qualified 8 ex-winners have combined won 33 of the 67 titles since the inception of the European Cup in 1955.Share this articleTopics
-