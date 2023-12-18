UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw highlights: PSG to visit Spain; Atletico set blockbuster clash with Inter Milan

UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw highlights: The stage was set for another segment of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) round of 16 at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Monday. From defending champions Manchester City to record-time winners Real Madrid, as many as 16 teams are involved in ...Read More the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League for the biggest prize at club level. For the recently concluded Champions League draw, all eight group winners were in the seeded category while runners-up were drawn as unseeded. Arsenal, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad have qualified for UCL knockouts as group winners. Copenhagen, Milan, Lazio, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint Germain, Porto and PSV Eindhoven are the unseeded teams entering the last 16 as group runners-up in the Champions League this season.

Defending champions Manchester City will meet Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League last 16. Premier League table-toppers Arsenal are set to take on FC Porto. La Liga and Serie A champions will face each other in the last 16 as FC Barcelona are scheduled to take on Napoli for a place in the quarter-finals. Paris Saint Germain will fancy themselves to seal a place in the last 8 this season. Kylian Mbappe and Co. will meet Group D winners Real Sociedad. Record-time winners Real Madrid have a date with RB Leipzig in the last 16 of the Champions League. Internazionale vs Atletico Madrid is expected to be another blockbuster clash in the knockout phase of the Champions League this season. Bayern Munich will have to beat Lazio to enter the last 8 while Borussia Dortmund are set to fight for a place in the quarter-finals with PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League.