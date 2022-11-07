UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw highlights: Real Madrid to meet Liverpool; PSG to face Bayern Munich

UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw highlights: The UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw for the Round of 16 phase of the elite football tournament was completed at the House of European Football in Nyon on Monday. In a repeat of last season's final, European royalty Real Madrid will meet Premier League giants Liverpool in the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappe-starrer Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will meet Bayern Munich.

European heavyweights Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, FC Porto, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur and Benfica emerged as the group winners in the ongoing season of the Champions League. Former champions Liverpool and Ligue giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) secured their spots for the first knockout round as runners-up. Liverpool and PSG are joined by AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League.

