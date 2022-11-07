UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw highlights: Real Madrid to meet Liverpool; PSG to face Bayern Munich
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw highlights: The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw for the ongoing 2022-2023 season of Europe's biggest club competition was completed at the UEFA headquarters on Monday.
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw highlights: The UEFA Champions League (UCL) draw for the Round of 16 phase of the elite football tournament was completed at the House of European Football in Nyon on Monday. In a repeat of last season's final, European royalty Real Madrid will meet Premier League giants Liverpool in the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League. Kylian Mbappe-starrer Paris Saint Germain (PSG) will meet Bayern Munich.
European heavyweights Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester City, FC Porto, Napoli, Tottenham Hotspur and Benfica emerged as the group winners in the ongoing season of the Champions League. Former champions Liverpool and Ligue giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) secured their spots for the first knockout round as runners-up. Liverpool and PSG are joined by AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan and RB Leipzig in the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League.
Nov 07, 2022 05:04 PM IST
UEFA Champions League last 16 draw LIVE updates: The draw ceremony has been concluded!
Bayern Munich's blockbuster meeting with PSG and Real Madrid's mouth-watering clash with Liverpool have emerged as the top two high-profile fixtures in the Round of 16 phase.
Nov 07, 2022 04:59 PM IST
UEFA Champions League last 16 draw LIVE updates: Check out the Last 16 draw in full!
Nov 07, 2022 04:55 PM IST
UEFA Champions League last 16 draw LIVE updates: Chelsea to face Dortmund!
Serie A giants Inter Milan will lock horns with FC Porto for a place in the quarter-finals. Premier League giants Chelsea will meet Borussia Dortmund in the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League.
Nov 07, 2022 04:51 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw LIVE updates: Another blockbuster clash!
Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will take on Messi's PSG in the Round of 16 phase of the Champions League.
Nov 07, 2022 04:48 PM IST
UEFA Champions League draw LIVE updates: It's Milan vs Tottenham in Round of 16!
Nov 07, 2022 04:46 PM IST
UEFA Champions League LIVE updates: Real Madrid to meet Liverpool!
Perhaps the biggest fixture in the Round of 16 phase of the Champions Legaue. Last season's runners-up Liverpool will meet defending champions Real Madrid in the knockout round of the Champions League.
Nov 07, 2022 04:45 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw LIVE updates: Man City will take on RB Leipzig!
RB Leipzig is the first team. The Bundesliga club will meet Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. It's confirmed! Man City will take on RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.
Nov 07, 2022 04:43 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw LIVE updates: Turkish icon Hamit Altintop is here!
Former Real Madrid star Hamit Altintop has joined UEFA General Secretary General Secretary in the draw ceremony. "Really proud to be here. We are excited to host the final in Istanbul," the Turkish icon said. We are all set to proceed with the Champions League draw.
Nov 07, 2022 04:38 PM IST
Round of 16 draw LIVE updates: We are underway!
Giorgio Marchetti, who is the Deputy General Secretary of UEFA has taken over as the draw for the Round of 16 is underway at the House of European Football in Nyon. The Champions League draw for the knockout stage of the elite tournament is now open!
Nov 07, 2022 04:34 PM IST
UEFA Champions League, Round of 16 draw LIVE updates: The wait is over!
We are moments away from the ceremony of the Round of 16 draw in Nyon, Switzerland. The upcoming draw features 16 teams that have advanced from the group stage of UEFA Champions League. Record-time winners and La Liga giants Real Madrid are the defending champions in the ongoing season of the Champions League.
Nov 07, 2022 04:27 PM IST
UCL Round of 16 draw LIVE updates: All you need to know about knockout stages!
The Round of 16 phase of the UEFA Champions league will take place on 14/15/21/22 February and 7/8/14/15 March next year. The Champions League quarter-finals will be held in April 2023 (11/12 & 18/19). The semi-finals of the Champions League will take place in May 2023 (9/10 & 16/17).
Nov 07, 2022 04:15 PM IST
UCL Round of 16 draw LIVE: UEFA Champions League season to conclude at Atatürk Olympic
The final of the UEFA Champions League season 2022-2023 will take place at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium on 10 June next year. The 68th season of Europe's elite club competition kickstarted on 21 June 2022.
Nov 07, 2022 04:10 PM IST
UEFA Champions League Round of 16 draw LIVE updates: A quick look at the teams who have made it to knockout round
Qualified as group winners: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea, FC Porto, Manchester City, Napoli, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur.
Qualified as runners-up: AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig.
Nov 07, 2022 04:07 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the Round of 16 draw for the ongoing 2022-2023 season of Europe's biggest competition at club level - the UEFA Champions League (UCL).