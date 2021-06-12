Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
football

UEFA Euro 2020, Belgium vs Russia Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and Online

UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Belgium and Russia.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 05:05 PM IST
Belgium's Youri Tielemans, Toby Alderweireld and Eden Hazard, from left, warm up with teammates during a training session of the national team at Petrovsky stadium in St. Petersburg, Russia.(AP)

UEFA EURO 2020, Belgium vs Russia Live Streaming: In Match 5 of Euro 2020, favourites Belgium will face hosts Russia in a Group B fixture. With players like Kevin de Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, and Thibaut Courtois, Belgium start as favourites for the match as well as the tournament. It is another chance for Belgium’s golden generation to win a trophy for their country. They face a resilient Russian side, who have the ability to surprise any team in home conditions as seen in the 2018 World Cup. The likes of Denis Cheryshev, Fyodor Smolov, and Aleksandr Golovin will be eager to perform in front of the home crowd.

Here’s all you need to know about Belgium vs Russia UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia will take place at Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia begins at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday (June 13).

READ | Euro 2020, Denmark vs Finland Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Belgium vs Russia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/football/

