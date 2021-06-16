Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online
football

UEFA Euro 2020 Finland vs Russia Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

Finland vs Russia, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Finland vs Russia.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 16, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening match. (Getty Images)

Finland in their second Group B encounter, take on Russia, who are currently reeling at the bottom of the points table. While Finland beat Denmark 1-0 in their opening match in Copenhagen, Russia were beaten 3-0 by Belgium. The two sides will meet for the first time in the European Championship and with both units fighting for a top-two finish, they will come out all guns blazing.

Here’s all you need to know about Finland vs Russia UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming:

Also Read | Finland vs Russia UEFA: Full squads of both teams

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia will take place at Krestovsky Stadium Saint Petersburg, Russia.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia begins at 6:30 pm on Wednesday (June 16).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Finland vs Russia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
euro 2020 uefa euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Father’s Day 2021: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares heartwarming video

Hippo crushes watermelon with just a bite, shares it with friend. Watch

Two-year-old asks grandpa if she could help him in ‘yawdwowk’. Watch sweet video

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP