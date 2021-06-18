UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Sweden vs Slovakia: Forsberg scores winner; Sweden 1-0 Slovakia at FT

Sweden vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Highlights: Sweden picked up the win over Slovakia. Emil Forsberg scored from the penalty spot to give Sweden a 1-0 lead in the 2nd half. A very unimpressive and timid first half sees both teams going to halftime with no goals. Marek Hamsik is in focus as Slovakia look for their second win in Euro 2020 to reach Round of 16. Sweden's opening game of the tournament was a dud against Spain and they will be eager to bounce back.





