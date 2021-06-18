UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Sweden vs Slovakia: Forsberg scores winner; Sweden 1-0 Slovakia at FT
Sweden vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Highlights: Sweden picked up the win over Slovakia. Emil Forsberg scored from the penalty spot to give Sweden a 1-0 lead in the 2nd half. A very unimpressive and timid first half sees both teams going to halftime with no goals. Marek Hamsik is in focus as Slovakia look for their second win in Euro 2020 to reach Round of 16. Sweden's opening game of the tournament was a dud against Spain and they will be eager to bounce back.
-
JUN 18, 2021 08:19 PM IST
FT: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
Emil Forsberg's goal from the spot separates the two teams. Sweden picked up a sweet, sweet win. FT - It's Sweden 1-0 Slovakia.
-
JUN 18, 2021 08:13 PM IST
87' Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
CORNER! Duda's cross from corner leads to a melee inside the box, but nothing comes off from it.
-
JUN 18, 2021 08:07 PM IST
82' Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
CHANCE! Isak sets up a chance, but he kept ball to himself, becoming selfish, too late pass, and shot went awry.
-
JUN 18, 2021 08:01 PM IST
77' Sweden 1-0 Slovakia
GOALLL! Forsberg scores from the penalty spot.
-
JUN 18, 2021 08:01 PM IST
76' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
PENALTY! Dubravka takes a dive and drops Quiason. He has been given a yellow card and a penalty.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:57 PM IST
71' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
SAVE! Isak dribbles inside Slovakian box and takes a shot, but it was just saved by a soft touch by Slovakia keeper.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:52 PM IST
67' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
CHANCE! Isak gets a cross inside the box and he almost headed it again!
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:50 PM IST
66' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
Sweden SUBS:
Marcus Berg OUT
Robert Quaison IN
Olsson off
Claesson IN
Slovakia SUBS:
Pekarik off
Haraslin IN
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST
62' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
SHOT! The game has come alive! Isak takes a shot, but it was deflected wide by Slovakia defender.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:45 PM IST
59' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
SAVE! Dubrbka makes a fantastic left-handed save as a brilliant header on target by Augustinsson almost gave Sweden the lead.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST
58' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
FREEKICK! Hamsik gets a free kick from a dangerous area, it was headed on target by Kucka but it was saved by Swedish goalkeeper.
OFFSIDE. Would not have counted anyways.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:36 PM IST
50' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
CHANCE! Duda dribbles past Swedish defence, takes a shot, but it was hit with a side of the foot, missed the goal post by a few meters.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST
49' SWEDEN 0-0 SLOVAKIA
CORNER! Sweden on instant attacking gear, and they are gettign back to back corners, but nothing come off it.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:29 PM IST
2nd half: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
Play begins at second half -can both teams increase the volume up?
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:11 PM IST
HT: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
It's an end to a dreary first half of the match. No goals at all - but it was a very timid and unimpressive first half.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:11 PM IST
41' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
Nothing coming off for both teams. The lack of quality in attacking prowess for both teams
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:08 PM IST
38' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
CORNER! Hamsik takes the corner -- and it saw a moment of trouble for Sweden defence, but in the end, nothing came out of it.
-
JUN 18, 2021 07:04 PM IST
34' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
Slovakia have not been the positive team they were against Poland. There has been no sense of attack going on from Slovakia.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:59 PM IST
29' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
The match has really slowed down and the clouds are trying to pump up their teams. But as of now, both teams are struggling to get any attack going.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST
26' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
A long throw-in from Lindelof inside the box, and it was well defended by Slovakia.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:54 PM IST
23' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
YELLOW CARD! Olsson gets booked for a nasty challenge on Kucka, who looks to set up a counter-attack.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:51 PM IST
21' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
Sweden stitching together a few attacking efforts, but it has been defended well by Slovakia.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST
17' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
Both teams are being cautious. Slovakia started with some dynamism but are nos sitting well deep enough inside their half
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:43 PM IST
13' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
FOUL! Hubocan trips Berg inside a dangerous area for no reason -- gives away a FREE KICK. Will anything come out of this set piece?
Larsson plays it in and it is headed above the goal by Lustig. MISSED!
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:40 PM IST
11' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
Koscelnik sends across a cross trying to find a Slovakian leg to tap in, but it just reahed Swedish goalkeeper.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:37 PM IST
6' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
CHANCE! 6: Hamsik sends across a dangerous ball into the box, but it was dealt well by Lindelof.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:34 PM IST
3' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
CHANCE! A cross inside the Sweden box almost saw Slovakia get the goal. On the other end, a counter-attack saw Berg getting a shot on target.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:32 PM IST
1' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
FOUL! Skriniar has taken a hit from Olsson in the early goings, but nothing too nasty about it. Still could have been booked, lucky to escape
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:26 PM IST
KICKOFF: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia
KICKOFF! The ball is set rolling and the play begins - It's Sweden vs Slovakia!
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia - National Anthems
Time for National Anthems -- both teams have come out to the middle as they prepare for the kickoff.
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:12 PM IST
Sweden captain Seb Larsson speaks
Sweden captain Seb Larsson:
"We are very secure in ourselves... People will always have opinions, criticism or not, somewhere our basic feeling is that we took a point from Spain away in our Euro opener, which as a result is good for us and gives us opportunities."
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Sweden coach Janne Andersson speaks ahead of match
Sweden coach Janne Andersson:
"They have played in a clear way in a number of games now, our analysis is that it's not a Spain type of game that we'll meet, it'll be a different type of game.
"We expect to have a little more ball in the build-up phase and we'll have to drive the match forward more. They sit quite deep and they are very good in their counter-attacking phase... I believe they'll back home a bit, but you can never know for sure."
-
JUN 18, 2021 06:01 PM IST
Pressure on Sweden
Sweden drew their game against Spain, they are playing the same side tonight. A loss or a draw would hamper their chances of qualifying further in the tournament.
-
JUN 18, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Sweden - STATS
Slovakia have never beaten Sweden in their five previous encounters (D3 L2), with their last four games never producing more than two goals.
(Source: Sky Sports)
-
JUN 18, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Slovakia need one more win
Slovakia need one more win to qualify for Round of 16. If they beat Switzerland, if would be a big win for them, reaching past group 16 for first time in history.
-
JUN 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST
SWEDEN TEAM NEWS
Sweden Starting XI: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Larsson, Forsberg, Berg, Isak
Subs: Johnsson, Nordfeldt, Bengtsson, Svensson, Helander, Sema, Krafth, Claesson, Jansson, Kulusevski, Quaison, Cajuste
-
JUN 18, 2021 05:30 PM IST
SLOVAKIA TEAM NEWS
Slovakia Starting XI: Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Kucka, Hrosovsky, Koscelnik, Hamsik, Mak, Duda
Subs: Kuciak, Rodak, Valjent, Gregus, Weiss, Bozenik, Benes, Hancko, Haraslin, Duris, Lobotka, Hromada
-
JUN 18, 2021 05:14 PM IST
Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 football match between Sweden and Slovakia. Skriniar starred in Slovakia's win over 10-man Poland and he will be the key as they look to reach the Round of 16.
