UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Sweden vs Slovakia: Forsberg scores winner; Sweden 1-0 Slovakia at FT

UEFA Euro 2020 Sweden vs Slovakia Football Highlights: Emil Forsberg scored from the penalty spot to give Sweden a 1-0 lead in the 2nd half. Sweden picked up a much-needed win. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 08:21 PM IST

Sweden vs Slovakia, Euro 2020 Highlights: Sweden picked up the win over Slovakia. Emil Forsberg scored from the penalty spot to give Sweden a 1-0 lead in the 2nd half. A very unimpressive and timid first half sees both teams going to halftime with no goals. Marek Hamsik is in focus as Slovakia look for their second win in Euro 2020 to reach Round of 16. Sweden's opening game of the tournament was a dud against Spain and they will be eager to bounce back.


Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 18, 2021 08:19 PM IST

    FT: Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

    Emil Forsberg's goal from the spot separates the two teams. Sweden picked up a sweet, sweet win. FT - It's Sweden 1-0 Slovakia.

  • JUN 18, 2021 08:13 PM IST

    87' Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

    CORNER! Duda's cross from corner leads to a melee inside the box, but nothing comes off from it.

  • JUN 18, 2021 08:07 PM IST

    82' Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

    CHANCE! Isak sets up a chance, but he kept ball to himself, becoming selfish, too late pass, and shot went awry.

  • JUN 18, 2021 08:01 PM IST

    77' Sweden 1-0 Slovakia

    GOALLL! Forsberg scores from the penalty spot.

  • JUN 18, 2021 08:01 PM IST

    76' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    PENALTY! Dubravka takes a dive and drops Quiason. He has been given a yellow card and a penalty.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:57 PM IST

    71' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    SAVE! Isak dribbles inside Slovakian box and takes a shot, but it was just saved by a soft touch by Slovakia keeper.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:52 PM IST

    67' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    CHANCE! Isak gets a cross inside the box and he almost headed it again!

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:50 PM IST

    66' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    Sweden SUBS:


    Marcus Berg OUT

    Robert Quaison IN


    Olsson off

    Claesson IN


    Slovakia SUBS:


    Pekarik off

    Haraslin IN

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:47 PM IST

    62' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    SHOT! The game has come alive! Isak takes a shot, but it was deflected wide by Slovakia defender.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:45 PM IST

    59' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    SAVE! Dubrbka makes a fantastic left-handed save as a brilliant header on target by Augustinsson almost gave Sweden the lead.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:44 PM IST

    58' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    FREEKICK! Hamsik gets a free kick from a dangerous area, it was headed on target by Kucka but it was saved by Swedish goalkeeper.


    OFFSIDE. Would not have counted anyways.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:36 PM IST

    50' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    CHANCE! Duda dribbles past Swedish defence, takes a shot, but it was hit with a side of the foot, missed the goal post by a few meters.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:34 PM IST

    49' SWEDEN 0-0 SLOVAKIA

    CORNER! Sweden on instant attacking gear, and they are gettign back to back corners, but nothing come off it.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:29 PM IST

    2nd half: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    Play begins at second half -can both teams increase the volume up?

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:11 PM IST

    HT: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    It's an end to a dreary first half of the match. No goals at all - but it was a very timid and unimpressive first half.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:11 PM IST

    41' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    Nothing coming off for both teams. The lack of quality in attacking prowess for both teams

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:08 PM IST

    38' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    CORNER! Hamsik takes the corner -- and it saw a moment of trouble for Sweden defence, but in the end, nothing came out of it.

  • JUN 18, 2021 07:04 PM IST

    34' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    Slovakia have not been the positive team they were against Poland. There has been no sense of attack going on from Slovakia.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:59 PM IST

    29' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    The match has really slowed down and the clouds are trying to pump up their teams. But as of now, both teams are struggling to get any attack going.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:56 PM IST

    26' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    A long throw-in from Lindelof inside the box, and it was well defended by Slovakia.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:54 PM IST

    23' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    YELLOW CARD! Olsson gets booked for a nasty challenge on Kucka, who looks to set up a counter-attack.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:51 PM IST

    21' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    Sweden stitching together a few attacking efforts, but it has been defended well by Slovakia.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:47 PM IST

    17' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    Both teams are being cautious. Slovakia started with some dynamism but are nos sitting well deep enough inside their half

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:43 PM IST

    13' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    FOUL! Hubocan trips Berg inside a dangerous area for no reason -- gives away a FREE KICK. Will anything come out of this set piece?


    Larsson plays it in and it is headed above the goal by Lustig. MISSED!

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:40 PM IST

    11' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    Koscelnik sends across a cross trying to find a Slovakian leg to tap in, but it just reahed Swedish goalkeeper.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:37 PM IST

    6' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    CHANCE! 6: Hamsik sends across a dangerous ball into the box, but it was dealt well by Lindelof.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:34 PM IST

    3' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    CHANCE! A cross inside the Sweden box almost saw Slovakia get the goal. On the other end, a counter-attack saw Berg getting a shot on target.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:32 PM IST

    1' Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    FOUL! Skriniar has taken a hit from Olsson in the early goings, but nothing too nasty about it. Still could have been booked, lucky to escape

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:26 PM IST

    KICKOFF: Sweden 0-0 Slovakia

    KICKOFF! The ball is set rolling and the play begins - It's Sweden vs Slovakia!

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:22 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia - National Anthems

    Time for National Anthems -- both teams have come out to the middle as they prepare for the kickoff.

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:12 PM IST

    Sweden captain Seb Larsson speaks

    Sweden captain Seb Larsson:

    "We are very secure in ourselves... People will always have opinions, criticism or not, somewhere our basic feeling is that we took a point from Spain away in our Euro opener, which as a result is good for us and gives us opportunities."

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:08 PM IST

    Sweden coach Janne Andersson speaks ahead of match

    Sweden coach Janne Andersson:

    "They have played in a clear way in a number of games now, our analysis is that it's not a Spain type of game that we'll meet, it'll be a different type of game.


    "We expect to have a little more ball in the build-up phase and we'll have to drive the match forward more. They sit quite deep and they are very good in their counter-attacking phase... I believe they'll back home a bit, but you can never know for sure."

  • JUN 18, 2021 06:01 PM IST

    Pressure on Sweden

    Sweden drew their game against Spain, they are playing the same side tonight. A loss or a draw would hamper their chances of qualifying further in the tournament.

  • JUN 18, 2021 05:55 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Slovakia vs Sweden - STATS

    Slovakia have never beaten Sweden in their five previous encounters (D3 L2), with their last four games never producing more than two goals.


    (Source: Sky Sports)

  • JUN 18, 2021 05:52 PM IST

    Slovakia need one more win

    Slovakia need one more win to qualify for Round of 16. If they beat Switzerland, if would be a big win for them, reaching past group 16 for first time in history.

  • JUN 18, 2021 05:31 PM IST

    SWEDEN TEAM NEWS

    Sweden Starting XI: Olsen, Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson, Olsson, Ekdal, Larsson, Forsberg, Berg, Isak


    Subs: Johnsson, Nordfeldt, Bengtsson, Svensson, Helander, Sema, Krafth, Claesson, Jansson, Kulusevski, Quaison, Cajuste

  • JUN 18, 2021 05:30 PM IST

    SLOVAKIA TEAM NEWS

    Slovakia Starting XI: Dubravka, Pekarik, Satka, Skriniar, Hubocan, Kucka, Hrosovsky, Koscelnik, Hamsik, Mak, Duda


    Subs: Kuciak, Rodak, Valjent, Gregus, Weiss, Bozenik, Benes, Hancko, Haraslin, Duris, Lobotka, Hromada

  • JUN 18, 2021 05:14 PM IST

    Euro 2020, Sweden vs Slovakia

    Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 football match between Sweden and Slovakia. Skriniar starred in Slovakia's win over 10-man Poland and he will be the key as they look to reach the Round of 16.

