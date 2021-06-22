UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Croatia beat Scotland 3-1; Modric, Perisic shine in Hampden

Croatia vs Scotland Highlight, Euro 2020: The game exceeded expectations in the first half. First, Vlasic opened the scoring for Croatia only for Hampden to erupt at Callum McGregor netted the equaliser to take the two sides locked at 1-1 at halftime. A brilliant second half display, including a world-class goal from Luka Modric and a fine header from Ivan Perisic, secured Croatia a 3-1 victory and booked their berth in the Round of 16.





Follow highlights and updates of Euro 2020, Croatia vs Scotland