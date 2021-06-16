Euro 2020 Highlights: Italy vs Switzerland - Locatelli brace helps Italy win 3-0
Italy vs Switzerland, Euro 2020 Highlights: Manuel Locatelli scored either side of the half-time whistle and Ciro Immobile struck a late goal to give Italy a 3-0 win over Switzerland in Rome. Roberto Mancini's side became the first team to make it through to the knock-out stages of Euro 2020.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:29 AM
Italy win, through to Round of 16
Italy become the first team to enter the knock-out stage of Euro 2020 with a 3-0 win over Switzerland. Roberto Mancini's team are in top form
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:18 AM
Immobile makes it 3-0 for Italy
89' Immobile strikes from 25 metres out, Toloi with the assist and Italy's striker has two goals in two matches now
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:17 AM
Goal scorer Locatelli substituted
86' Locatelli walks off the ground, looking happy and content. He is replaced by Pessina. Berala is also off and he makes way for Cristante
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:15 AM
Going through the motions
Switzerland are hardly threatening Italy and the match is heading towards a close with the hosts all set to go to the top of the table
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:10 AM
Shaqiri is taken off
76' Xherdan Shaqiri's disappointing night comes to an end, as he makes way for Ruben Vargas
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:08 AM
Immobile fires wide
73' A long ball sent over the top and Immobile runs down the left flank and then shoots, but the ball flies across the face of the goal. Another wasted opportunity
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:06 AM
Twin subs for Italy
70' Insigne is off and he is replaced by Chiesa, while Berardi makes way for Toloi. Roberto Mancini giving a chance to the substitutes to get a feel of things as the Swiss look to have thrown in the towel already
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 02:02 AM
Berardi comes close
65' A great run by Berardi on the right side. He cuts inside and lets one fly but it sails over the bar
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:59 AM
Switzerland come close
64' Zuber collects on the left side and hits low but Donnarumma saves.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:46 AM
Swiss subs.
57' Two more changes for the Swiss, who bring Zuber and Widmer on for Schar and Mbabu.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:40 AM
GOOOALLLL! ITALY 2-0
52' GOOOALL! LOCATELLI MAKES IT 2-0. Barella, from the edge of the box on the right, sets up Locatelli outside the box, who rifles the bottom into bottom right corner.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:40 AM
YELLOW
49' YELLOW CARD! Mario Gavranovic fouls Bonucci
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:36 AM
Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020
45+1' And they show intent from the get-go by winning a corner. Shaqiri's attempt is deflected behind for a corner... Rodriguez takes it and it is glanced well wide by Elvedi.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:35 AM
HT sub for SUI
Switzerland make a half-time sub. Haris Seferovic replaced by Gavranovic.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:33 AM
SECOND HALF BEGINS
we are back underway for the second half.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:20 AM
UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland: HALFTIME
45+2' HALF-TIME! An exciting first half comes to an end. Italy were the far better side and Switzerland looked more or clueless at times. Definitely need to pull their socks up or else this can get worse for them
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:15 AM
2 added minutes
Two minutes added to the first half
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:15 AM
Italy vs Switzerland
Italy bossing the midfield, while the Swiss gameplan is visibly missing.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:09 AM
Italy vs Switzerland
37' SWISS DEFENCE IS ALMOST ABSENT. THAT WAS APPALLING. Xhaka gifts the possession to Italy with a loose ball. Insigne latches onto the ball and sets Spinazzola free. He basically strolls into the area and easily past Schar and tries to toe the ball into the far corner from the left but drags it wide.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 01:07 AM
CHANCE
34' CHANCE! Acerbi frees up Insigne with a simple header, who then spots Inisgne. Sommer charges with the challenge but Immobile plays the ball to Insigne, whose curling effort is cleared by Akanji
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:57 AM
GOOALLLL AND THIS TIME, IT STAYS
26' GOOOALL AND VAR CAN'T DISALLOWED! Locatelli opens the scoring from an absolutely stunning play from Italy. Coming to the goal, it all began with a sensational diagonal ball from Locatelli to Berardi. The latter then bursts forward and then cuts it back to Locatelli, who is inside the box, from the byline. Locatelli slots the ball past the keeper.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:56 AM
Italy vs Switzerland: Chiellini subbed off!
Chiellini is subbed off due to a potential hamstring injury. He gives the captain's armband to Bonucci. Francesco Acerbi comes on
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:49 AM
GOAL BUT DISALLOWED
18' GOOOALLLLL!! CHIELLINI SCORES BUT SCRATCH THAT. DISALLOWED! Insigne's inswinger is met by a forest of bodies. Chiellini, who is at the centre of the box, latches onto the loose ball and slots it home from four yards out. VAR shows the Chiellini's hand was involved
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:48 AM
OVER
16' OVER FROM INSIGNE! Looks to set up Immobile, the ball deflects back to his leg and then he takes a shot. But fails to keep it down.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:45 AM
NO PENALTY
13' PENALTY SHOUT BUT NOT GIVEN! Insigne believes he has earned a penalty after going over Elvedi’s leg inside the penalty area but his request is denied
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:41 AM
Italy vs Switzerland
11' WHAT A CHANCE Locatelli, down the left, floats in a beautiful cross to Immobile across the face of goal but the striker heads it over the bar.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:40 AM
Insigne charges
7' Italy's first foray into the Swiss box and Insigne looks to pick out Domenico Berardi's run but the ball ends up in the arms of Yann Sommer.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:36 AM
Chiellini intercepts
5' Chiellini clears! Ricardo Rodriguez look to thread the ball to Breel Embolo through the middle but Giorgio Chiellini comes in with the interception
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:31 AM
Early free-kick
1' Early free-kick for Switzerland after Kevin Mbabu is brought down by Spinazzola. Shaqiri's delivery is blocked by the wall.
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:30 AM
UEFA Euro 2020 Italy vs Switzerland: KICK-OFF!
KICK-OFF! Switzerland get us underway in Rome
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:26 AM
THE PLAYERS ARE OUT
Referees and players walk out.
National anthems have taken place.
Let's play
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:20 AM
Current position in table
Italy 2nd
Switzerland- 3rd
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:09 AM
Red-hot Italy.
Italy currently enjoy a stunning record of clean sheets in their previous 9 games.
Can Switzerland stop the Italian juggernaut?
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:05 AM
Form guide: Switzerland
On the other hand, Switzerland have won five of their last six games, with the only blip coming in their Euro 2020 opener
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:04 AM
Form guide: Italy
Red-hot Italy head into this game on the back of a winning six-game streak. WOW
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:02 AM
Can the Swiss players make a difference today?
On the other hand, Switzerland were forced to a 1-1 draw by Wales, that beat Turkey 2-0 earlier today
-
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:01 AM
Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020: Italy start strong
On opening night, Italy lived up to both their pre-tournament billing and a stirring opening ceremony, as Roberto Mancini's men swept past a much-fancied Turkey side on home soil.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:57 PM
Euros Head to Head record
Italy-3
Switzerland- 0
Draws-3
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:56 PM
Euro 2020: Team news
Switzerland unchanged
Robert Mancini makes one change in the starting XI. Giovanni Di Lorenzo replaces the injured Alessandro Florenzi.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:53 PM
Switzerland playing XI
Sommer, Elvedi, Schar, Akanji, Freuler, Xhaka, Mbabu, Rodriguez, Shaqiri, Embolo, Seferovic.
Subs: Widmer, Zakaria, Vargas, Mvogo, Zuber, Sow, Fassnacht, Benito, Mehmedi, Gavranovic, Kobel, Comert.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:52 PM
Italy's playing XI
Donnarumma, Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Locatelli, Berardi, Immobile, Insigne.
Subs: Sirigu, Belotti, Pessina, Emerson Palmieri, Chiesa, Acerbi, Cristante, Bernardeschi, Raspadori, Bastoni, Toloi, Meret.
-
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:13 PM
Italy vs Switzerland: WELCOME
Hello and Welcome to the second Euro 2020 Group A game of the night between Italy and Switzerland. Both teams are unbeaten so far. While Italy thrashed Turkey 3-0, Switzerland drew 1-1 with Wales.