Denzel Dumfries celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group C match between Netherlands and Austria.(AP)

Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands qualify for last 16 after beating Austria 2-0

  • Euro 2020 Highlights: Frank de Boer's side have qualified for the last 16 after defeating Austria 2-0. The match between Austria and Ukraine will decide who comes out as the second team from Group C. Follow updates of the Netherlands vs Austria match.
UPDATED ON JUN 18, 2021 02:35 AM IST

Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2020 Highlights: Netherlands have won Group C and qualified for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Memphis Depay scored a penalty in the 11th minute to give the Netherlands the lead in the first half. Then, Denzel Dumfries scored his second goal of Euro 2020 to make it 2-0. Dutch held onto the lead to qualify for the next stage.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:21 AM

    FULL TIME - Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    The Netherlands have become the second team to qualify for the last 16 after beating Austria 2-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:18 AM

    90' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    De Ligt is struggling with cramps late in the match and he is off the pitch.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:13 AM

    84' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Chance for Austria. They have their first effort on target as Karim Onisiwo heads it into the hands of Maarten Stekelenburg.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:09 AM

    80' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Finally, David Alaba gets into the game as hits a good strike towards the goal. But it went just wide of the goal.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 02:02 AM

    74' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Gravenberch comes on from the substitute bench to replace de Roon. 4th change for Netherlands.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:59 AM

    71' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Austria could have made it 2-1 but the ball went agonizingly wide of the post from a Schlager header.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:58 AM

    Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    What a lovely piece of play by the Dutch as three players combined to make it 2-0 for Netherlands. Dumfries is on a roll at this tournament.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:54 AM

    67' Netherlands 2-0 Austria

    Denzel Dumfries has scored his second goal of the tournament.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:52 AM

    63' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Triple change for Netherlands. Blind goes off for Ake, Malen replaces Weghorst, Wijndal comes on for van van Aanholt.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:49 AM

    60' WHAT A SAVE! Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Daniel Bachmann with an exceptional save for Austria as he saves a certain goal. Weghorst headed it towards goal from the corner but Bachmann saved Austria.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:42 AM

    53' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Even though the Dutch are getting most of the ball and are creating better opportunities but quality in the last bit of play is missing.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:35 AM

    Euro 2020: Second-half begins

    The second half has begun with Netherlands leading Austria 1-0.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:17 AM

    Halftime- Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    It is a slender advantage for the Netherlands at halftime. Memphis Depay scored the only goal through a penalty in 11th minute.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:15 AM

    44' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Depay had another chance to curl it inside the goal but his shot struck a defender.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:11 AM

    39' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Depay had the chance to make 2 for the Netherlands. Wout Weghorst squared it off for Depay but he missed a sitter in front of goal.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:06 AM

    34' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Martin Hinteregger hit a bullet towards the Netherlands' goal but it did not trouble Maarten Stekelenburg.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 01:03 AM

    29' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Austrian attackers are getting into groove. They have some space behind the midfielders to maneuver. Marten de Roon gets a yellow card for a challenge on Marcel Sabitzer.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:54 AM

    22' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Dutch players are pressing hard for the ball and are not giving an inch to the Austrian players to move forward. Depay had a shot on goal but it was wide.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:48 AM

    16' Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Netherlands are looking threatening, they are constantly getting behind defenders but just need the final pass or delivery to finish off.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:41 AM

    11' GOAL! Netherlands 1-0 Austria

    Memphis Depays scores the penalty for Netherlands. He fires a bullet in the bottom-right corner.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:40 AM

    7' PENALTY! Netherlands 0-0 Austria

    Denzel Dumfries is again the man to provide the spark for the Dutch. He gets the penalty for Netherlands after a VAR review.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:38 AM

    7' Netherlands 0-0 Austria

    Netherlands have most of the possession in the early part of the first 10 minutes. Dutch players are requesting for a penalty.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:30 AM

    Match begins

    Austria have the ball to begin the match.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:21 AM

    FIFA President is watching the match

    Gianni Infantino is present at the Johan Cruyff Arena to watch the Euro 2020 match.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:13 AM

    Arnautovic misses out

    Marko Arnautovic is suspended for the match for insulting another player in the Austria's 3-1 victory over North Macedonia.

  • Fri, 18 Jun 2021 12:05 AM

    de Ligt is back

    Matthijs de Ligt replaces Jurrien Timber in the team. Wout Weghorst and Memphis Depay to lead the attack for Netherlands.

  • Thu, 17 Jun 2021 11:58 PM

    Netherlands Playing XI

    Maarten Stekelenburg; Patrick van Aanholt, Daley Blind, Stefan de Vrij, Denzel Dumfries, Matthijs de Ligt; Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Georginio Wijnaldum (captain); Memphis Depay, Wout Weghorst

  • Thu, 17 Jun 2021 11:58 PM

    Austria Playing XI

    Daniel Bachmann; Andreas Ulmer, Aleksandar Dragovic, Martin Hinteregger, David Alaba (captain), Stefan Lainer; Marcel Sabitzer, Christoph Baumgartner, Xaver Schlager, Konrad Laimer; Michael Gregoritsch

  • Thu, 17 Jun 2021 11:40 PM

    Netherlands vs Austria - LIVE UPDATES

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Euro 2020 match between Netherlands and Austria.

