UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights, Portugal vs Germany: Gosens, Havertz star in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal
Portugal vs Germany, Euro 2020 Highlights: Germany beat Portugal 4-2. Diogo Jota hammered a second goal for Portugal. Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz scored in the 2nd half to extend Germany's lead. Ruben Dias and Raphaël Guerreiro scored two own goals in the first half. Cristiano Ronaldo had scored for Portugal, tapping in from a cross from Diogo Jota. Robin Gosens' goal was disallowed as Serge Gnabry was offside in the lead-up.
Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 11:18 PM
FT: Portugal 2-4 Germany
The fantastic high-scoring encounter between Portugal and Germany comes to a close. Germany continue their winning run over Portugal.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 11:17 PM
88' Portugal 2-4 Germany
CORNER! Moutinho sends it in, and it was almost headed in after a brief moments of play.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 11:16 PM
87' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Serge Gnabry comes off for Leroy Sane. Final change for Germany.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 11:12 PM
83' Portugal 2-4 Germany
CHANCE! Danilo makes a defensive error, opens up play for Leon Goretzka. He hammered it himself but just hit it over the goalpost.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 11:07 PM
79' Portugal 2-4 Germany
GOALPOST! Renato Sanches makes a thumping strike on the post. Neueur had no chance to move. What a chance!
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 11:06 PM
78' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Ginter gets a free kick, taking down Jota. Portugal gets a free kick in a dangerous area.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 11:04 PM
75' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Antonio Rudiger takes down Silva and now attack is again with Portugal. Can they get a third one here to send some jitters in German camp?
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:59 PM
70' Portugal 2-4 Germany
Cooling break. What a match this has been so far.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:56 PM
64' Portugal 2-4 Germany
GOALLLL! Diogo Jota has hammered in a cross from Ronaldo to tap it in.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:49 PM
60' Portugal 1-4 Germany
GOALLLLLLLL! Gosens thumped it home for Germany, and defending champions are in trouble now.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:46 PM
57' Portugal 1-3 Germany
Germany keeping possession now and they are looking to let the time slide. No sense of urgency from Germany now.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:43 PM
54' Portugal 1-3 Germany
FREEKICK! Ronaldo takes a freekick, but he has hammered it over the goalpost. No problem for Germany.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:40 PM
51' Portugal 1-3 Germany
GOALLLLLL! Kai Havertz has hammered it in to give Germany a 3-1 lead. Fantastic cross from Gosens.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:38 PM
50' Portugal 1-2 Germany
A slow start to the 2nd half as Germany are looking to keep the ball with them.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:36 PM
47' Portugal 1-2 Germany
Ronaldo would be hoping to get an early goal to equalise things here. Semedeo gets a corner.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:33 PM
2nd half: Portugal 1-2 Germany
The play begins in the 2nd half. Portugal m ake an early change.
Renato Sanches is in for Bernardo Silva.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:28 PM
RECAP: Portugal 1-2 Germany
3' Robin Gosen's goal was disallowed as Serge Gnabry was offside in the lead-up.
15' Cristiano Ronaldo taps it in to give Portugal 1-0 lead
35' Ruben Dias' own goal equalises things, Portugal 1-1 Germany
39' Raphael Guerriero's own goal gives Germany 2-1 lead
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:16 PM
HT: Portugal 1-2 Germany
What an entertaining first half it was. Portugal 1-1 Germany.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:15 PM
44' Portugal 1-2 Germany
A shot on target for Germany, and then a counter-attack sees Portugal getting a corner.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:12 PM
39' Portugal 1-2 Germany
OWN GOAL! Raphaël Guerreiro has given Germany lead with another own goal.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:05 PM
35' Portugal 1-1 Germany
GOALLLLLL! Havertz has hammered it inside from a cross from Gosens. And Germany have equalised.
It may be credited as an own goal by Ruben Dias.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 10:00 PM
31' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CHANCE! Serge Gnabry manages to dribble it inside the box but it was well defended by Ruben Dias.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:58 PM
28' Portugal 1-0 Germany
FREEKICK! Kai Havertz gives a little nudge, and Portugal get a free kick. Guerriero sends the cross inside the box, but it was sent over by Diogo Jota.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:55 PM
25' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CORNER! Toni Kroos' corner lands inside the box, but Ruben Dias gets it away. Serge Gnabry keeps it alive, sends a cross inside the box that searches for a German head.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:53 PM
22' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CORNER! Bernardo Silva sends a dangerous cross inside the box, but it was headed away to outside. Close.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:50 PM
18' Portugal 1-0 Germany
CHANCE! Germany almost find an equaliser straightaway as Gosens is found out wide. But no goal so far.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:46 PM
15' Portugal 1-0 Germany
GOALLLLLLLL! RONALDOOOOOOO! A fantastic counter-attack from Portugal ends with Ronaldo tapping in from a cross from Diogo Jota from inside the box.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:42 PM
13' Portugal 0-0 Germany
CHANCE! Kroos hammers in another shot towards goal but really well saved by Ruben Dias, who averted the danger.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:40 PM
10' Portugal 0-0 Germany
SAVE! Kai Havertz takes a fantastic shot on target but saved by Rui Patricio. Fantastic save.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:38 PM
7' Portugal 0-0 Germany
GOAL DISALLOWED! Gosens' strike was denied as there was a handball from Thomas Mueller in the lead-up to the goal, and Serge Gnabry was slightly offside.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:35 PM
5' G
GOALLLLLL! Gnabry hammers a goal from the left side with a thunderous finish.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:34 PM
4' Portugal 0-0 Germany
Germany are holding possession in early going. Can they convert it into an early goal?
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:32 PM
2' Portugal 0-0 Germany
Ronaldo in focus, he has been the target man for Portugal in early goings. Can he get an early goal?
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:26 PM
KICKOFF: Portugal 0-0 Germany
KICKOFF! Germany sets the ball rolling, and off we go....!
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:20 PM
Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: National Anthems
The players are out in the middle as it is time for the National Anthems. Both teams will be eager to win this one.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:19 PM
Ronaldo is key
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Manuel Neuer -- it would be a battle of the ages. If anyone can go past Neuer, it is Ronaldo.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 09:08 PM
Elsewhere, France frustrated
France were frustrated against Hungary, as they drew 1-1 in the jam-packed Puskas Arena.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:59 PM
If Portugal win
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will reach Round of 16 if they beat Germany in Euro 2020 match.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:50 PM
Both teams unchanged
Both teams - Portugal and Germany are playing an unchanged team. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who scored a brace against Hungary in their previous game.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:44 PM
PORTUGAL TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Patricio, Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro, Carvalho, Danilo, Bernardo Silva, Fernandes, Jota, Ronaldo.
Subs: Lopes, Rui Silva, Fonte, Moutinho, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva, Sanches, Guedes, Neves, Goncalves, Dalot, Palhinha.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 08:43 PM
GERMANY TEAM NEWS
Starting XI: Neuer, Ginter, Hummels, Rudiger, Kimmich, Gundogan, Kroos, Gosens, Havertz, Muller, Gnabry.
Subs: Leno, Trapp, Halstenberg, Volland, Werner, Sule, Neuhaus, Goretzka, Sane, Can, Koch, Gunter.
-
Sat, 19 Jun 2021 06:51 PM
Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Euro 2020 match between Portugal and Germany. The stage is set for an epic clash featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Thomas Mueller - two of the best in the world.