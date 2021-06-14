UEFA Euro 2020 Live Score, Spain vs Sweden: Spain enjoying more possession; Spain 0-0 Sweden
- UEFA Euro 2020 Spain vs Sweden Live Score: Spain begin their campaign against Sweden in Seville. After battling Covid-19 issues off the football pitch, involving Sergio Busquets, La Roja would look to kickoff the tournament on a more successful note.
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain begin their campaign against Sweden in Seville. After battling Covid-19 issues off the football pitch, involving Sergio Busquets, La Roja would look to kickoff the tournament on a more successful note. France-born Aymeric Laporte has been named in the starting XI, while Busquets, as suspected, has been ruled out of this game.
FOLLOW EURO 2020 LIVE SCORE BETWEEN SPAIN VS SWEDEN
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:46 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Good block!
12' GREAT BLOCK! Torres heads the ball to Morata on the right of the box but Danielsson intercepts, gets the ball back and clears it out of harm's way.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:45 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Foul
12' FOUL! Pedri brought down by a late challenge by Olsson.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:44 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Foul
11' FOUL ON OLMO! Koke to take the freekick from the left flank. Rodri almost get the header but the Swedish defenders clear the ball away.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:40 AM
BLAZED OVER
7' BLAZED OVER! The ball rolls to Olmo from the corner kick, who from outside the box, hits over the crossbar.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:39 AM
ANOTHER CORNER FOR SPAIN
6' ANOTHER CORNER! Jordi Alba squares it from the left flank near the byline but no Spain bodies are able to get to the ball inside the box on time. Swede defender Augustinsson makes a dodgy clearance
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:36 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:
Corner for Spain as Ferran Torres' cross into the box is headed away by Lustig. But nothing comes off it
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:35 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:
Pedri, just 18, is applauded for his first touch. What a moment for him
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:29 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: KICK OFF!
And we are underway in Seville as the first half begins!
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:25 AM
OUT THEY COME!
Teams have walked out.
It's time for the national anthem.
Sweden's followed by home team Spain's
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:21 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden's Covid-19 outbreak
Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski and Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg were isolating.
Both are back in the camp now
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:19 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden Head coach Janne Andersson:
said that facing Spain is still "one of the toughest challenges in the world of football", but the Blue and Yellows certainly have the players capable of making Monday's fixture a very uncomfortable 90 minutes for a Spain side very much in a transitional period.
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:18 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:
We are less thsn 15 minutes away from kick-off! Expect this to be a cracker
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:09 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden's tournament history
Euro 1992: Semifinals in 1992
Euro 2004: Quarter-finals
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:05 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden's Last game
Sweden beat Armenia 3-1 on June 6
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:04 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain's recent history
2014 World Cup- group stage exit, before only reaching the round of 16 in Euro Euro 2016- Round of 16
2018 World Cup - Round of 16
-
Tue, 15 Jun 2021 12:03 AM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain's tournament history
La Roja have won this competition on three previous occasions, 1964, 2008 and 2012, and are level with Germany.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:58 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Last game
After Sergio Busquets tested positive, Luis Enrique had to field an U-21 side during their international friendly against Lithuania. Yet, they won 4-0.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:56 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Form Guide
While Spain are unbeaten in their last eight games across all competitions, Sweden are on a five-match unbeaten run
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:50 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Form Guide
SPAIN: W,D,W,W,D,W
SWEDEN: L,W,W,W,W,W
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:45 PM
BIG NEWS! Laporte is included!
France-born player Laporte switched nationalities, and become his new country’s senior centre-back.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:44 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Busquets out
Spain's preparations were hit as Sergio Busquets tested positive for Covid-19, which also threatened La Roja's participation. However, they are back now but without Busquets, who is ruled out due to the same. Llortente starts on the bench.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:36 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Sweden Starting XI
Olsen, Lustig, Danielson, Lindelof, Augustinsson, Sebastian Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg, Berg, Isak.
Subs: Granqvist, Bengtsson, Johnsson, Svensson, Helander, Sema, Krafth, Claesson, Jansson, Quaison, Nordfeldt, Jordan Larsson,
Cajuste.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:35 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Spain Starting XI
Simon, Marcos Llorente, Laporte, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba, Koke, Rodri, Gonzalez, Ferran Torres, Morata, Olmo.
Subs: de Gea, Azpilicueta, Diego Llorente, Gerard, Thiago, Garcia, Sanchez, Gaya, Fabian, Traore, Oyarzabal, Sarabia.
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:29 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live:
This mega clash follows an upset in the other Group E game, where Poland have been beaten 1-2 by Slovakia. Wow, this throws the group open very early on
-
Mon, 14 Jun 2021 11:15 PM
Spain vs Sweden, Euro 2020 Live: Welcome
HELLO AND WELCOME! This mouth-watering Euro 2020 Group E encounter will see Spain and Sweden open their campaigns in Seville. While La Roja are on an unbeaten streak of eight matches in all competitions, the Swedes have won all of their last five games. The big question is: Who is going to come out on top tonight? Stay tuned to find out.