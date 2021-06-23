Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
football

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France: Full squads of both teams

UEFA Euro 2020, Portugal vs France: Here is a look at the full squads of both the teams for Euro 2020 match between Portugal vs France.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 07:55 PM IST
France players during training(AP)

Euro 2020, Portugal vs France: Current Group F table-toppers France will take third-placed Portugal in their final Euro 2020 group stage fixture. France, after a win and a draw each, have four points, while Portugal have three points after a loss and a victory each. The winner of this group will seal a place in the next round. Who will it be? (Euro 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is the full squad of Portugal vs France for Euro 2020:

PORTUGAL:

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patricio, Rui Silva

Defenders: Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Nuno Mendes, Pepe, Nelson Semedo

Midfielders: William Carvalho, Danilo, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Sergio Oliveira, Joao Palhinha, Pote, Renato Sanches, Bernardo Silva

Forwards: Joao Felix, Diogo Jota, Cristiano Ronaldo, Andre Silva, Rafa Silva.

------------------------------------------------------------------------

FRANCE:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Jules Kounde, Clement Lenglet, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: Kingsley Coman, N'Golo Kante, Thomas Lemar, Paul Pogba , Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko, Corentin Tolisso

Forwards: Wissam Ben Yedder, Karim Benzema, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Marcus Thuram.

