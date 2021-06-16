UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales Highlights: Ramsey, Roberts seal 2-0 win for Wales over Turkey
- UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales Highlights: After Aaron Ramsey scored the opener in the 42nd minute and Gareth Bale missed a penalty in the second half, Wales beat Burak Yilmaz's Turkey 2-0 as Connor Roberts scored in stoppage time.
Turkey vs Wales, Euro 2020 Highlights: It was end-to-end football from the first minute in the first half. With chances and misses galore on both ends, it was eventually Gareth Bale assisting Aaron Ramsey for the opening goal at the brink of half-time. In the second half, Bale missed a penalty, while Yilmaz blazed over from less than six yards out. Eventually, Wales won 2-0 after Connor Roberts scored in stoppage time.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:30 PM
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:28 PM
UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales: Summary
It was end-to-end football from the first minute in the first half. With chances and misses galore on both ends, it was eventually Gareth Bale assisting Aaron Ramsey for the opening goal at the brink of half-time. In the second half, Bale missed a penalty, while Yilmaz blazed over from less than six yards out. Eventually, Wales won 2-0 after Connor Roberts scored in stoppage time.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:28 PM
FULL-TIME! WALES WIN
FULL-TIME! An absolute crazy game comes to an end with Wales winning 2-0.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:24 PM
WALES 2-0
90+5' GOOOALLLLL. ROBERTS, THE UNLIKELY SCORER, DOUBLES WALES' LEAD. Turkey allowe Bale to cut in on the right, who then squeezes a pass to Roberts inside the box. Roberts then slots the ball into the box.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:21 PM
STOPPAGE TIME
four minutes have been added on
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:20 PM
4 yellow cards
90+1' Referee decides to book four. Mepham, Davies, Calhanoglu, and Yilmaz
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:20 PM
Tempers flare
oh, dear! A brawl has broken out. Tempers flare and Turkey has lost it.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:16 PM
Wales continue to push
On the other end, James breaks and Wales are four on three! But he overhits the cross!
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:16 PM
Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020
87' OH WHAT A SAVE! Demiral gets in a meaty header but Ward does well to dive left to make a good save!
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:14 PM
Goalscorer Ramsey subbed off
85' Wilson on for the outstanding Ramsey.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:11 PM
Final sub for Turkey
82' Final sub for Turkeyu! Under replaced by Kahveci.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:08 PM
FINE SAVE
79' A FINE SAVE, THIS ONE. Lovely, floated ball into the box from Ramsey on the right. Wales towers over Demiral with a vicious header. But it is saved by Cakir.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:07 PM
UEFA Euro 2020
79' EASY SAVE! James cuts in from the left but his shot at goal is a weak one.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:03 PM
Turkey sub
75' Meanwhile, Turkey make another change. Dervisoglu on for Karaman.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:02 PM
Moore with a bloodied nose
74' Moore is receiving some treatment as he is struck by Soyuncu's leg. Clumsy but accidental.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 11:01 PM
SUBS
73' Muldur comes on for Meras, Wales bring on Ampadu on for Allen.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:59 PM
SAVE
71' SAVE! Deep cross from the left flank by Turkey. Soyuncu to the far post, keeps it alive with a looping header off the byline and back to Yilmaz. The Turkish skipper heads it goalwards sans menace and power, allowing Ward to pouch it easily.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:53 PM
Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020
63' SAVE. Turkey's corner from the left is delivered into the box by Under.It is headed towards goal by Celik, but the ball is pouched by Ward.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:49 PM
BALE MISSES PENALTY
61' BALLLESS AND MISSED! UNBELIEVABLY, BALES BLAZES OVER! WHAT A LET OFF FOR TURKEY. A rather cautious run up and he skies the ball from the spot.
WOW
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:48 PM
PENALTY FOR WALES
60' PENALTY FOR WALES! Celik brings down Gareth Bale. The contact is on the line and VAR will confirm that the line belongs to the penalty.
CONFIRMED AND IT'S A PENALTY
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:47 PM
Cakir denies Ramsey
59' SAVE! ONCE AGAIN. CAKIR DENIES RAMSEY. Coming to the play, Wales attack down the right. Roberts, at the cusp of the box, sets up Ramsey, who turns and has a crack at goal. Cakir makes a fine save
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:44 PM
UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales
56' CORNER! Calhanoglu floats in a dangerous free-kick into the box and Rodon clears it over goal for a corner. Nothing comes off it, however.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:43 PM
OVER BUT OFF-SIDE
54' OVERR!! HOW DID YILMAZ NOT SCORE? The corner is deep but the ball is headed back near the 6-yard spot and Yilmaz, somehow, misses it. The flag was up but he needs to get over it quickly.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:41 PM
Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020
50': SAVE! Turkey already showing promise. Calhanoglu, from 25 yards out, manages to squirt out a shot on goal, but it is pouched by Ward.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:39 PM
WALES REPOND
48': CORNER! What happened here? James, from the left, squares the ball into the box. Soyuncu and Demiral leave it, forcing goalie Cakir to parry the ball away for a corner. Nothing comes off it.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:37 PM
Turkey start probing
47' Turkey start well. The first cross of the half doesn't quite make its way to Yilmaz, who plays is to Meras. Then, Meras lobs the ball to Under, who fails to do much at a tight angle.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:32 PM
Second half begins
46' Two changes for Turkey. Demiral and Yazici comes on at the break. Tufan and Yokuslu come off.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:30 PM
Welcome back
Righ, then. We are about to get underway again.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:22 PM
What a first half
Proper end-to-end stuff in Baku. And a battle being fought neck-to-neck. 7 shots for Turkey, 6 for Wales but it's advantage Wales.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:18 PM
Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020: HALF-TIME
After a pulsating first half in Baku, Wales find themselves 1-0 of Turkey after Aaron Ramsey found the back of the net on the third time of asking.
Can Turkey make a comeback?
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:15 PM
RAMSEY SCORES!
43' GOOOOOALLL!!! THIRD TIME LUCKY FOR RAMSEY! Bale with an inch-perfect lob from far out to pick out Ramsey, who does very well to make a deep run into the box. Ramsey then chests the ball down, turns and slots the ball past Cakir.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:10 PM
UEFA Euro 2020
37' TACKLED! Great from Soyuncyu, who puts in a perfectly-time tackle to steal the ball from Gareth Bales, who looks to beat him on the outside.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:05 PM
DODGY BROADCAST
Dodgy broadcast! Some major issues in the broadcast. We currently seem to be having coverage from just one camera. First, the sound cut off and now the commentary has.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:03 PM
CLEARED!
30' DEJAVU Once again, the threat from set-pieces lurks as another Turkey header is cleared from across the face of goal.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:02 PM
Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020
30' CLEARED OFF THE LINE! Just like the Switzerland game, Wales look vulnerable from set pieces. The Turkey corner is met by Ayhan, who heads it goalwards only for it be cleared off the line. The ball was going wide, as the replay confirms it.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 10:00 PM
Davies saves the day...for now
28' Tufan release Under, who then charges down the left for a one-on-one with Davies but the latter comes out o top in this battle.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:57 PM
UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales
24' RAMMSEEEY, BLAZES OVER! He was offside so it wouldn't have mattered but Wales are playing such fluid football. From 15 yards out, he goes for goal but only manages to hit the ball well over the bar.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:53 PM
LIGHTNING FAST, JAMES
22' JAMES WITH LIGHTNING PACE! Man United defender James showing just how fast he is. Darts down the left before squaring the ball from the byline. However, Ayhan manages to intercept the ball in time and the ball balloons to Cakir, the goalie
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:49 PM
UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey vs Wales
Phew, finally a breather! What an intense start to this game. We are already in the 20th minute
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:47 PM
SAVE FROM WARD
14' SAVE! GOOD LORD! THIS IS BECOMING TO HARD TO KEEP UP WITH. Yilmaz gets on the end of a goalkick from Cekir, he chests it before going for goal from 20 yards out. The ball is hit directly to the goalkeeper, who gloves it comfortably.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:45 PM
Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020
12' CHANCE! End-to-end stuff here. What a start. Advancing down the left, Davies and James combine to get past Celic. The cross into the box is met by Moore, who manages to over Soyuncu comfortably but fails to keep the header on target.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:41 PM
Yilmaz comes close
9' YILMAZZZ, CORNER! Celik beats Davies down the right and cuts back to incoming Yilmaz, who takes a first-time shot. The ball takes a deflection of Mepham for a corner. Nothing comes off it.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:37 PM
Turkey vs Wales Euro 2020
6' WHAT A SAVE! WHAT A CHANCE! Bale plays a beautiful through ball to Ramsey on the left, who cuts in, then cuts back before drilling a shot low towards near post. But Turkey custodian Cakir does very well to keep it away with his legs
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:34 PM
Free-kick for Wales
3' FREE-KICK FOR WALES! The delivery into the box is met by Davies, whose header is wide.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:31 PM
KICKOFF
PEEEP! AND WE ARE UNDERWAY IN BAKU
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:28 PM
Turkey vs Wales
Who are you backing tonight? Wales or Turkey? Should be an exciting game
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:24 PM
OUT THEY COME
Out come the players. Turkey followed by Wales.
Time for the national anthems
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:22 PM
UEFA EURO 2020
Right we are less than 10 minutes away from kick-off!
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:15 PM
Can Wales do it?
Wales are in a decent position after the first set of fixtures in Group A, with a victory against Turkey on Wednesday effectively enough to seal a place in the last 16.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:12 PM
Turkey hold the edge?
Turkey also boast an impressive record against Wales, last losing in this fixture in 1981 when Gunes was in goal for the home side.
In fact, Page was also on the field when Wales last met Turkey some 24 years ago - a game that finished 6-4 in the Crescent-Stars' favour.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:09 PM
Fans cannot wait to get the game underway
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:08 PM
IT'S HOT OUT THERE
In Baku, players are expected to play under 33 degrees celcius
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:06 PM
FORM GUIDE
TURKEY-W,D,W,D,W,L
WALES- L,W,W,L,D,D
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 09:03 PM
Turkey vs Wales Head to Head record
Both teams are evenly matched so far with a 1-1 record
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:56 PM
Wales unchanged, Turkey makes couple
Robert Page has named an unchanged Wales Starting XI from their opening game against Switzerland.
On the other hand, Turkey manager Senol Gunes makes two changes to his side. Merih Demiral, who scored an own goal against Italy, dropped for Kaan Ayhan in defence. Cengiz Under starts instead of Yusuf Yazici.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:52 PM
Euro 2020 LIVE: Turkey Starting XI
Cakir, Celik, Ayhan, Soyuncu, Meras, Karaman, Calhanoglu, Yokuslu, Tufan, Under, Yilmaz.
Subs: Gunok, Bayindir, Demiral, Tokoz, Yazici, Antalyali, Kabak, Kokcu, Kahveci, Akturkoglu, Muldur, Dervisoglu.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:50 PM
Euro 2020 LIVE: Wales Starting XI
Ward, C Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, B Davies, Allen, Morrell, Ramsey, James, Moore, Bale.
Subs: Hennessey, A Davies, Gunter, N Williams, Lockyer, Ampadu, Norrington-Davies, J Williams, Brooks, Levitt, T Roberts, Wilson.
Wed, 16 Jun 2021 08:44 PM
Turkey vs Wales:
Hello and welcome to the second round of Group A fixtures and it begins with Gareth Bale's Wales taking on Burak Yilmaz's Turkey at the Baku Olympic Stadium. Both teams would look to bag their first win of Euro 2020. Who are you backing?