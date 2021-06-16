UEFA Euro 2020, Turkey vs Wales Highlights: Ramsey, Roberts seal 2-0 win for Wales over Turkey

Turkey vs Wales, Euro 2020 Highlights: It was end-to-end football from the first minute in the first half. With chances and misses galore on both ends, it was eventually Gareth Bale assisting Aaron Ramsey for the opening goal at the brink of half-time. In the second half, Bale missed a penalty, while Yilmaz blazed over from less than six yards out. Eventually, Wales won 2-0 after Connor Roberts scored in stoppage time.