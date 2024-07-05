UEFA Euro 2024, Portugal vs France Live Score: Ronaldo vs Mbappe as POR, FRA face-off in quarter-final blockbuster
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Portugal vs France Live Score: Portugal face France in their quarter-final clash, in Hamburg.
UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinals, Portugal vs France Live Score: Aiming for a berth in the semis, Portugal take on France in their UEFA Euro 2024 quarter-final clash, at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg on Saturday. It is more likely expected to be a Cristiano Ronaldo vs Kylian Mbappe clash and will be a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, where Portugal beat hosts France. Portugal had a scare in the Round of 16, but managed to seal a shootout win against Slovenia. The match also saw Ronaldo miss a penalty during the match, and he ended up in tears. Speaking in a news conference, midfielder Bernardo Silva said, "We're humans and he felt emotional when he missed a penalty. It's acceptable, isn’t it? Sometimes you react in ways you don’t expect... he felt he could have done better in that moment."...Read More
This will be the fifth meeting between both teams at the Euros, with Portugal unbeaten in the last two (1-0 in the 2016 final and 2-2 in the 2020 group stage). Meanwhile, France will have concerns over the form of their attackers Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann and head coach Didier Deschamps predicted a power struggle. "At the start of the tournament, Portugal were one of the favourites and they're a team with a legitimate right with regard to their ambition to be European champions. The match is going to be a power struggle. It's as simple as that. The Portuguese team has the capacity to keep possession of the ball, and obviously likes to attack rather than defend. So it will be a power struggle," he said.
Defending Mbappe and Griezmann's form, he added, “Kylian had a problem in the preparation, and he’s had a trauma during the competition. He feels good and we will need a great Kylian against Portugal. Antoine's effort remains the great volume it has always been. On the more technical part, it is inferior to what it could have been. But Antoine is not depressed, I assure you. We will need them all tomorrow.”
