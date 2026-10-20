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UEFA gives FIFA deadline to release documents on Gianni Infantino’s scrapped investment plan

UEFA submitted 42 detailed questions to FIFA, demanding responses by November 2, which is 16 days before the March 18 presidential election nomination deadline.

Updated on: Oct 20, 2026, 09:58:38 IST
By HT Sports Desk
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The power struggle between UEFA and FIFA is intensifying. The European governing body has set a deadline for FIFA to release documents about Gianni Infantino’s abandoned investment plan for the World Cup and other governance issues.

UEFA refuses to wait until December, demands immediate answers from FIFA over Gianni Infantino. (AFP)
UEFA refuses to wait until December, demands immediate answers from FIFA over Gianni Infantino. (AFP)

UEFA set a November 2 deadline after European delegates expressed disappointment, citing a lack of clarity from Infantino on these issues at last week's FIFA council meeting, according to AP.

UEFA submitted 42 detailed questions to FIFA, demanding responses by November 2, which is 16 days before the March 18 presidential election nomination deadline.

Infantino has not provided documents regarding the USD 4.2 billion World Cup sell-off plan, which he introduced and then withdrew in July following strong opposition from Europe.

Among the 42 questions that UEFA is demanding an answer to are: Infantino’s personal remuneration package, financial payments made to singer Marc Anthony, the handling of U.S. striker Folarin Balogun's disciplinary case, business and political relationships involving Donald Trump and his family, and the operational independence of FIFA’s judicial, electoral, and ethics committees.

Meanwhile, FIFA lawyers have claimed UEFA is harassing Infantino.

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The letter, signed by UEFA general secretary Theodore Theodoridis for European FIFA Council members, said Infantino’s apology and explanation did not address their main concerns. It also asked why the FIFA Council was excluded from the decision-making process and noted that many questions remain unanswered.

“These explanations have not begun satisfactorily to address a number of fundamental questions raised by Council members. Others remain unanswered, and the information and documentation requested have not been (provided),” the letter said.

“The withdrawal of FFE, the recognition of mistakes, and the announcement of ‘potential governance reforms’ do not answer how the relevant decisions were taken or why the FIFA Council was not involved at the appropriate stage."

With the next FIFA council meeting scheduled for 16 December in Doha - after nominations close - UEFA insisted that answers cannot wait.

“These questions require answers now. They cannot be deferred until the next meeting of the FIFA Council — nor can future governance reforms substitute for scrutiny of decisions already taken and accountability for them,” the letter emphasised.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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