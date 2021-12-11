Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / UEFA will not reschedule Spurs clash against Rennes
football

UEFA will not reschedule Spurs clash against Rennes

UEFA said it had tried to find a viable solution to reschedule Thursday's match in London and ensure the group stage could be completed.
UEFA will not reschedule Spurs clash against Rennes(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 03:42 PM IST
Reuters |

Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League group game against Rennes will not be played after it was called off this week because of COVID-19 infections in the Premier League club, European soccer's governing body said on Saturday.

UEFA said it had tried to find a viable solution to reschedule Thursday's match in London and ensure the group stage could be completed.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, a solution that could work for both clubs could not be found," the UEFA said.

"As a consequence, the match can no longer be played and the matter will, therefore, be referred to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the ... competition regulations."

On the eve of the encounter, Spurs said it had been called off after manager Antonio Conte confirmed 13 positive cases at the club, eight involving players and the rest among staff.

Rennes later criticised that decision, saying it was taken unilaterally by Tottenham and that they reserved the right to appeal to UEFA.

RELATED STORIES

Spurs were vying with Vitesse to finish second in Group G and secure a spot in a playoff round before the last 16. Rennes have reached the last 16 as Group G winners on 11 points after five matches.

Tottenham's Premier League match at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday was also postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa spurs rennes
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP