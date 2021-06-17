Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Ukraine vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online
football

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India:on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Ukraine and North Macedonia.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Can Ukraine get three points? (Getty Images)

Coming off defeats in the opening encounters, Ukraine and North Macedonia would look to gain some winning momentum when they clash during their Group C match of the Euro 2020. Ukraine came up short against the Netherlands in their opener, losing a thrilling match 2-3. North Macedonia last beat Ukraine in 2004 which was a friendly game. With three crucial points up for grabs, both teams would be eager to seek a win and not to leave it till late.

Here’s all you need to know about Ukraine vs North Macedonia UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming:

Also Read| Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia Full Squads

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia begins at 6:30 PM on Thursday (June 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. It will also be streamed live on Sony Liv.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
TRENDING NEWS

Smriti Irani shares old clip of Steffi Graf getting marriage proposal on court

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP