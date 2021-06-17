Ukraine vs North Macedonia Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch on TV and Online

Coming off defeats in the opening encounters, Ukraine and North Macedonia would look to gain some winning momentum when they clash during their Group C match of the Euro 2020. Ukraine came up short against the Netherlands in their opener, losing a thrilling match 2-3. North Macedonia last beat Ukraine in 2004 which was a friendly game. With three crucial points up for grabs, both teams would be eager to seek a win and not to leave it till late.

Here’s all you need to know about Ukraine vs North Macedonia UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming:

Also Read| Euro 2020: Ukraine vs North Macedonia Full Squads

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia begins at 6:30 PM on Thursday (June 17).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia?

The UEFA EURO 2020 match between Ukraine vs North Macedonia will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India. It will also be streamed live on Sony Liv.