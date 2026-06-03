USA enter FIFA World Cup 2026 rife with expectation and opportunity; how hosts deal with the big boys will define them

It isn’t often that the USA enters football matches with too much pressure of expectation. By virtue of being overshadowed by other sports on American soil, the US always tend to have the narrative of the plucky underdog trying to make things happen with a small core of quality players. But things are different when you are the hosts for a FIFA World Cup – with all eyes on the US and their two continental neighbours this summer, there is certainly pressure to deliver in 2026.

Christian Pulisic remains the talismanic figure for the USA as they seek to make a deep run in the tournament.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Part of it is the fact that they are helmed by a superstar coach in Mauricio Pochettino. He might have had less-than-sparkling tenures with PSG and Chelsea leading into his appointment as head coach for the USMNT, but there is a reason why he is considered by top European clubs even to this day: a versatile thinker with a desire to play confident, flowing football, Pochettino brings pedigree to the US backroom that they have not had in many a year.

Second is the fact that this feels like a continuation of a successful American team in Qatar in the 2022 edition: that team was young, raw, talented, but not quite ready to challenge the big boys in international football. Four years on, the members of that team continue to be the backbone of the squad for the home WC, and with that bring a little bit of edge.

Solid USA squad eager to put on a show…

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{{^usCountry}} The boon and the bane for the US is that there is a general disgruntlement around the World Cup on home patch. Exorbitant ticket pricing means that fans are being shut out of attending games, taking away a key element of hosting a World Cup. Equally, this gives the Americans something to prove – this is the generation that is meant to give USA football that step up to the next rung, and with that worth fighting for, there is a strong sense of what this team needs to achieve. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The boon and the bane for the US is that there is a general disgruntlement around the World Cup on home patch. Exorbitant ticket pricing means that fans are being shut out of attending games, taking away a key element of hosting a World Cup. Equally, this gives the Americans something to prove – this is the generation that is meant to give USA football that step up to the next rung, and with that worth fighting for, there is a strong sense of what this team needs to achieve. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pochettino has settled on a system which uses three centre-backs, freeing up rapid fullbacks Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest to provide the width while Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams provide a real engine in the middle of the pitch. The creative hub will be Christian Pulisic playing off the left, behind Folarin Balogun, who is tasked with providing the goals for the American team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pochettino has settled on a system which uses three centre-backs, freeing up rapid fullbacks Antonee Robinson and Sergino Dest to provide the width while Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams provide a real engine in the middle of the pitch. The creative hub will be Christian Pulisic playing off the left, behind Folarin Balogun, who is tasked with providing the goals for the American team. {{/usCountry}}

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At the end of the day, the question that will affect Pochettino and his charges more will be how they can stack up against the best teams in the tournament, who they will invariably have to get past. Granted a straightforward group, USMNT will expect to make the round of 32 with ease: from there, it’s knockout football, but anything short of a round of 16 will likely be perceived as an underperformance.

… But are they missing the X-factor to make a difference?

While they wait to hear back regarding a couple of injury worries within the team – notably centre-back Chris Richards – the other big question for USMNT is how they can find goals regularly at the World Cup. The system is designed to have solidness at the back and make up for the width using wing-back options – but this can often dry up quality through the centre of the pitch.

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In names like Brandan Aaronson, Balogun, Weah, and Tillman, the creative spark is there, but Pochettino will have to be daring in his use of those names. But the burden will lie with Pulisic, entering his maturity at 27 years old, and aware that this is going to be the time when he finds himself at the peak of his powers to try and prise apart defences like he has done often enough throughout his career.

The USMNT has the personnel to make themselves a loud entity at FIFA World Cup 2026, and they have to coaching too – but the question regarding whether or not they can make that click will decide whether the class of 2026 can set a new home standard on home turf, or if they will be forgotten in oblivion very quickly.

USA full squad for FIFA World Cup 2026

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Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Matt Freese, Chris Brady

Defenders: Max Arfsten, Sergiño Dest, Alex Freeman, Mark McKenzie, Tim Ream, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson, Miles Robinson, Joe Scally, Auston Trusty

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Sebastian Berhalter, Weston McKennie, Cristian Roldan, Brenden Aaronson

Forwards: Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, Haji Wright, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Malik Tillman, Tim Weah, Alejandro Zendejas

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kartikay Dutta ...Read More Kartikay Dutta is a sports writer with the Hindustan Times Sports Desk, having joined in August 2024 to further his professional journey and pursue his long-standing ambition of working in sports media. With a strong interest in cricket, tennis, and football, Kartikay focuses on exploring the deeper layers of sport beyond the immediate action on the field. His work centres on producing insightful long-form and analytical pieces that examine the stories behind performances, teams, and tournaments. He is particularly interested in narratives that intersect with culture, history, and politics, helping readers understand how modern sport evolves within a broader social context. Before joining Hindustan Times, Kartikay worked with leading digital newsrooms in India, where he developed a strong foundation in data-driven storytelling. He is skilled at using statistics, records, and historical trends to uncover patterns and perspectives that add depth to match coverage and sports features. His approach combines research with narrative clarity, allowing complex sporting developments to be presented in an engaging and accessible manner. Kartikay also has a growing passion for multimedia storytelling. He actively explores how photographs, videos, and graphics can enhance sports journalism by illustrating not only what happens during competition but also the preparation, strategy, and operational dynamics behind the scenes. Through this evolving skill set, he aims to contribute to a more immersive and modern form of sports storytelling that connects audiences more closely with the games they follow. Read Less

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