USA vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Belgium stand in USA's way to quarter-finals

USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: Kevin de Bruyne in a practice session ahead of the game against USA.(Getty Images via AFP)

USA vs Belgium LIVE Score: The United States and Belgium meet in a high-stakes FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash, with a place in the quarterfinals against Spain on the line. For the USA, backed by home support and growing belief, this is a chance to turn a promising campaign into a statement knockout run. Belgium, meanwhile, arrive with a greater tournament pedigree and enough attacking quality to punish even brief lapses. The Americans reached this stage with a composed 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. while Belgium survived a tense 3-2 battle against Senegal. In a match shaped by pressure, pace and fine margins, one decisive moment could tilt the night. ...Read More