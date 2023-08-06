USA vs Sweden, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Live Score: Defending champions USA take on Seger-led SWE in Round of 16
USA vs Sweden Live Score FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of USA vs SWE football match, in Melbourne.
USA vs Sweden, FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16 Live Score: Sweden face USA in their Round of 16 fixture of the ongoing FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne on Sunday. Sweden have won eight of their last 10 FIFA Women's World Cup matches (lost two), including the last four in a row. Only once before, they have won five in a row at the tournament, doing so between 2007 and 2011. Meanwhile, USA have now qualified for the knockout stage in each of the nine editions of the tournament, and have always managed to clinch victory in at least one knockout stage match in each of the last eight editions of the competition. All eyes will be on Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, who has scored three goals in the ongoing showpiece event.
