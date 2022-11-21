Home / Sports / Football / USA vs Wales Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Focus on Christian Pulisic as USA take on Gareth Bale-led WAL in opener
USA vs Wales Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Focus on Christian Pulisic as USA take on Gareth Bale-led WAL in opener

Updated on Nov 22, 2022 12:22 AM IST

USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: Catch Live score and updates of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: and Updates: USA face WAL at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.
USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: and Updates: USA face WAL at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.(Reuters/AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: The Group B of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is one of the toughest groups in the competition with all four teams being FIFA’s top 20 highest-ranked sides. USA have returned to the finals after a gap of eight years having missing the Russia edition of the World Cup. The Christian Pulisic-led side have turn things around after overcoming a tricky qualifiers draw to reach Qatar. For Wales, it will be their first ever appearance since their maiden run in 1958. The Gareth Bale-led side finished second in the group after beating Ukraine. With England the strongest side in the group, both USA and Wales would be aiming to make a winning start at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 22, 2022 12:22 AM IST

    USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Gareth Bale eyes history!

    Ahead of the match, Bale said, "It's probably the biggest honour we could have for our country, qualifying for a World Cup, something we haven't done in 64 years."

    "It's history in our country. Schools are going to stop to watch our games [the second group game against Iran kicks off at 10:00 GMT]. Kids are going to miss school, fortunately for them.

    "It's a massive piece of history in our country and something we have all wanted for a long time.

    "We have the support of the nation back home, no matter what happens, as long as we give 100% our country will love us for that."

  • Nov 22, 2022 12:06 AM IST

    USA vs Wales FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: Playing XIs

    USA: Turner (GK), Dest, Zimmerman, Adams (C), Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Weah, Sargent

    Wales: Hennessey (GK), Williams, Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Wilson, Ramsey, Bale (C), Roberts, Ampadu, James

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:57 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: How did Wales qualify?

    Wales finished second in Group E in the UEFA division of the World Cup qualifiers. They then beat Ukraine and Austria in the playoffs to make the World Cup finals for the first time in over five decades.

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:52 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live: How did USA qualify?

    Pulisic's side came off a tricky draw in the CONCACAF division of the World Cup qualifiers. They finished third behind Canada and Mexico, with 25 points from 14 matches, winning seven games. Their captain was the key player as he scored five goals in the qualifiers.

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:44 PM IST

    USA vs Wales Live Updates: How has Wales fared in FIFA World Cup so far?

    Wales would be making their first ever World Cup appearance since their maiden attempt back in 1958. Wales had reached the quarterfinals back then.

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:40 PM IST

    USA vs Wales Live: How has USA fared in FIFA World Cup so far? 

    USA are making a return to the World Cup finals after a gap of eight years having missed the 2018 edition in Russia. Overall, this will be their 11th appearance in a FIFA World Cup tournament. Their best ever finish was in the inaugural edition in 1930 where USA had reached the semis. They have a 8-19 record in World Cup.

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:35 PM IST

    USA vs Wales Live Score: Where does the two team stand in FIFA rankings

    The Christian Pulisic-led side ae presently ranked 16th in FIFA rankings chart. The highest they had ever reached was the fourth spot. Wales are ranked 19th and their best-ever rank was eight.

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:31 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup Live Score: Update on Senegal vs Netherlands match

    Cody Gapko's 84th minute goal and Davy Klaasen's strike injury-time strike help Netherlands beat Senegal 2-0 in the Group A tie. 

    Netherlands and Ecuador, who beat Qatar on Sunday in the World Cup opener, have both kicked off their campaign with a winning start in Group A. 

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:23 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup Live Updates: What USA vs Wales means in Group B

    England are the toughest competitor in this group, outlined by their 6-2 win against Iran, and are a potential side to finish top of the group. Hence, the battle between Wales and USA could potentially decide who could finish second or join England in the Round of 16. 

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:16 PM IST

    USA vs Wales Live Score: What's the squad for Wales in FIFA World Cup 2022?

    Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

    Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Luton), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley).

    Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff).

    Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds).

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:14 PM IST

    USA vs Wales Live: What's the squad for USA in FIFA World Cup 2022?

    Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal).

    Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville).

    Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).

    Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalayaspor).

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:08 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Score: What has been the result for the day so far?

    England beat Iran 6-2 in the Group B encounter. The Group A match between Senegal and Netherlands is still goalless as we head into the final 10 minutes of the match. 

  • Nov 21, 2022 11:03 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second Group B match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup where USA will be up against Wales at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar. Stay tuned for more updates!

