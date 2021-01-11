Valencia overcome Valladolid to grab first win since November

Valencia snapped a two-month winless spell in La Liga with a 1-0 victory away to Real Valladolid on Sunday thanks to a late piledriver from Carlos Soler to move away from the relegation zone.

Midfielder Soler, who had scored a hat-trick of penalties against Real Madrid in Valencia's last win on Nov. 8, broke the deadlock in the 76th minute, controlling a pass from outside the area before lashing the ball high into the net.

Valencia thought they had doubled their lead later on when Manu Vallejo scored but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for an offside in the build up.

Vallejo missed a later chance to score and Valencia lived dangerously until the final whistle, almost conceding in the 96th-minute when Valladolid forward Sergi Guardiola headed a free kick against the post.

A first victory in nine league games saw Valencia climb from 17th place in the standings up to 13th on 19 points.

Valencia coach Javi Gracia was reported by Spanish media to be in danger of losing his job after last week's 1-1 draw at home to Cadiz and he did not hide his relief at ending the barren spell.

"Breaking the long run without a win gives us immense happiness," he told reporters.

"I'm very happy personally but not for myself, I'm happy for the players who have worked so hard and because we've finally given some joy to our fans. Now we hope there'll be a better atmosphere in the team."

Earlier on Sunday, Cadiz capitalised on gaining a numerical advantage in the second half as they beat Alaves 3-1 at home.

The hosts lost their early lead when a Joselu penalty cancelled out Alex Fernandez's opening strike but defender Tachi was sent off for the visitors in the 50th minute and strikers Anthony Lozano and Alvaro Negredo scored within 12 minutes of each other, taking Cadiz up to ninth in the table.

Elsewhere, Levante came from behind to beat Eibar 2-1 to climb into 10th.