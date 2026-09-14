VAR got Erling Haaland winner wrong in Manchester derby, referees' body admits ‘error of judgment’

Manchester United's anger over Erling Haaland's controversial winner in Sunday's derby received official backing hours after the final whistle, with refereeing body Pro Ref admitting that VAR made an "error of judgement" in allowing Manchester City's decisive goal to stand at Old Trafford.

Erling Haaland reacts as referee Michael Oliver awards their first goal following a VAR review. (Action Images via Reuters)

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Haaland scored in the 60th minute to give 10-man City a 1-0 victory, but the goal immediately became the major talking point of the 199th Manchester derby. Josko Gvardiol delivered a cross towards the far post, where Haaland arrived to finish, only for the assistant referee to initially raise his flag for offside. A VAR review established that Haaland himself had been played onside by United defender Patrick Dorgu. There was, however, another element to the move. City's Enzo Fernandez was in an offside position and made an attempt to head Gvardiol's cross before it continued through to Haaland.

The Match Centre initially explained that Fernandez had not actually played the ball, and the goal was therefore allowed to stand. The controversy centred on whether Fernandez's movement towards the cross had nevertheless affected United's defenders and goalkeeper and therefore constituted interference with an opponent.

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Deep Dive What was the controversial decision regarding Erling Haaland's goal in the Manchester derby? Erling Haaland's goal, which gave Manchester City a 1-0 victory, was deemed controversial because it was initially ruled offside. VAR later confirmed he was onside, but the involvement of Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position, led to debates about interference. Why did Pro Ref admit there was an error in the VAR decision for Haaland's goal? Pro Ref admitted there was an error because VAR failed to assess the influence of Enzo Fernandez's positioning, which should have triggered a review rather than immediately allowing the goal after confirming Haaland was onside. How did Manchester United respond to the VAR mistake during the derby? Manchester United expressed strong dissatisfaction with the VAR process, with manager Michael Carrick questioning how such a critical decision could survive multiple reviews. Pro Ref's admission later intensified United's frustration over the match outcome.

{{^usCountry}} Hours later, Pro Ref conceded that VAR had failed to properly assess that part of the incident and should have sent referee Michael Oliver to the pitchside monitor. "The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland — that was checked by VAR, and he was found to be in an onside position," Pro Ref said in a statement. "In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective," the refereeing body added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hours later, Pro Ref conceded that VAR had failed to properly assess that part of the incident and should have sent referee Michael Oliver to the pitchside monitor. "The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland — that was checked by VAR, and he was found to be in an onside position," Pro Ref said in a statement. "In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective," the refereeing body added. {{/usCountry}}

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Pro Ref, however, acknowledged that Fernandez's possible influence on the players around him should have triggered further scrutiny rather than the goal simply being awarded after Haaland was found to be onside. "On this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review," the statement said.

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Pro Ref contacts Manchester United over VAR mistake

Pro Ref also confirmed it had contacted United directly after reviewing the incident, acknowledging that the officials had made the wrong judgement during the derby. "Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem to be an error of judgement," Pro Ref said. "A review of the incident will take place."

The admission will only deepen United's frustration after they were unable to capitalise on playing against 10 men for more than an hour. City had Phil Foden sent off in the 23rd minute after he kicked out at Bruno Fernandes, but Enzo Maresca's side survived before Haaland struck the controversial winner. Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo both hit the woodwork for United, while Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a crucial late save to preserve City's lead.

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United manager Michael Carrick had strongly criticised the VAR process immediately after the defeat, questioning how the decision could have survived several layers of review. "I just don't get it, I really don't get it, I can't understand how we're trying to help referees, putting so many layers behind them, so many people, bodies and screens, and they can't make the right decision," Carrick said after the match.

Pro Ref's subsequent admission gave weight to Carrick's complaints, but could do nothing to change the result. The defeat left United with just four points from their opening four Premier League matches, while City maintained their perfect start with four wins from four.