Zverev owns 2 majors in dream Slam season, but Sinner-Alcaraz hurdle keeps ‘third in new Big Three’ tag out of reach

Even as Ben Shelton's forehand return sailed over the baseline, and the chair umpire announced "game, set, match," Alexander Zverev walked over to the end of the court, tossed the ball back over the net, seeming to get ready to continue and watch. Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates defeating USA's Ben Shelton in the men's singles final tennis match on day fifteen of the US Open tennis tournament (AFP) It took him almost seconds to realise, until his brother Mischa yelled from courtside. His eyes drifted to the scoreboard, then to the reaction from the crowd, before he held his hands up in a quick move to sink it all in. Zverev had won the US Open. Six years after his devastating loss in the final in New York, where he won the opening two sets and served at 5-3 in the third, the German wrapped up a three-hour-33-minute clash against Shelton to claim his second major title of 2026 with a 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 victory. The disbelief remained stark on his face, and lingered right through his speech to the crowd. "We went 30 years without winning a Grand Slam title and now we won two in a span of three months," Zverev said. And it genuinely has been that kind of stretch. Amid long-standing questions over whether he ever could, and with time seemingly running out, Zverev finally answered his critics with a maiden major at Roland Garros this summer, followed it with a run to the Wimbledon final, and capped it with this US Open haul. ALSO READ: Zverev beats Ben Shelton to win US Open, extends American men's title drought He didn't just become the first German man to lift the New York hardcourt title since Boris Becker in 1989 — he also became just the fourth man in history to win his first two majors in the same calendar year, joining Jannik Sinner, Guillermo Vilas and Jimmy Connors. The win also put him at the top of the race for year-end world No. 1. On paper, it's a genuinely remarkable season. The numbers are staggering: a 25-2 record at the majors, at least the semifinals at every Slam this year — the only man to manage that in 2026, and the ninth to do it at all in the Open era. He's also the seventh man in the Open era to clear 25 match wins at the majors in a single year, joining names like Djokovic, Federer, Nadal and Laver.

And yet, it still doesn't answer the one question that's followed him for a decade. The gap that's still there Since 1973, only one other man has reached at least the semifinals of multiple majors in a single calendar year without facing a single top-20 opponent along the way: Roger Federer, at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in 2008. Zverev did it twice this year, at Roland Garros and now New York — and it's actually the third time in his career, after a similar run to the 2020 US Open final, where he lost to Dominic Thiem. Of the 20 matches he won across the three Slams this summer, Zverev beat just three top-20 players, two of them ranked 10 or above. Both of his major title runs arrived through soft draws. In Paris and New York alike, the path opened up with two of the tour's best either injured or gone early — Sinner crashed out in the second round at Roland Garros, where Alcaraz was already out with a wrist injury; in New York, Sinner was absent with a knee concern while Alcaraz fell in the quarterfinals. On both occasions, the only realistic meeting with either man would have come in the final itself. Djokovic, for what it's worth, shared Zverev's half of the draw in Paris and crashed out in the third round, then sat in the opposite half in New York before a shock first-round exit of his own. The only times Zverev actually faced Sinner or Alcaraz this year, he lost — five sets to Alcaraz in the Australian Open semifinal, four to Sinner in the Wimbledon final. In fact, five of his 13 losses this season came against Sinner alone: Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo, Madrid, and that Wimbledon final. His only other loss to a top-10 player all year came against Taylor Fritz in the Halle semifinal in June — a three-set defeat that arrived just days after he'd lifted his maiden major in Paris, a reminder that even in his best season, he's found ways to lose outside the Sinner-Alcaraz bracket too.