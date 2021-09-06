Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Venezuela's World Cup hopes fade further after 1-0 loss to Peru
football

Venezuela's World Cup hopes fade further after 1-0 loss to Peru

Christian Cueva scored the only goal of the game after 35 minutes when he seized on a loose pass and beat the Venezuelan goalkeeper.
Reuters | , Lima
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Peru's players celebrate at the end of a qualifying soccer match against Venezuela(AP)

Peru beat Venezuela 1-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Sunday to leave their opponents rooted to the bottom of the South American qualifying group for next year’s finals in Qatar.

Christian Cueva scored the only goal of the game after 35 minutes when he seized on a loose pass and beat the Venezuelan goalkeeper.

Venezuela's Tomas Rincon was sent off three minutes later.

There were no more goals, though Peru substitute Christofer Gonzales had one chalked off in the second half.

Venezuela, who have gone eight games without a win, are on four points, two behind Bolivia, at the bottom of the 10-team table.

Peru moved up into seventh with eight points, equal with Paraguay.

The top four qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
