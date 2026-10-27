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Virat Kohli celebrates Harry Kane’s long road to Ballon d’Or glory

Addressing Harry Kane as his friend, Virat Kohli praised the striker’s resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career at the highest level

Published on: Oct 27, 2026, 12:04:29 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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Former India captain Virat Kohli congratulated Harry Kane on his Ballon d’Or triumph on Tuesday. The England forward became the fifth Englishman to win football’s most prestigious individual honour and the first since Michael Owen in 2001.

Virat Kohli congratulates Harry Kane on Ballon d'Or win
Virat Kohli congratulates Harry Kane on Ballon d'Or win

Kane topped the voting ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal, who won the men’s young talent award for the third consecutive year. Rodri, the 2024 winner, finished fourth, followed by record eight-time winner Lionel Messi.

Addressing Kane as his friend, Kohli praised the striker’s resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career at the highest level, saying he deserved the recognition. The Indian cricketer also extended his best wishes to Kane and his family.

Deep Dive

What did Virat Kohli say about Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or win?

Kohli congratulated Kane and praised his resilience, hard work and honesty throughout his career. He also sent his best wishes to Kane and his family.

How did Harry Kane’s 2025-26 season help him win the Ballon d’Or?

Kane scored 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country, including 61 for Bayern Munich. He helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, German Cup and Super Cup, and finished as Europe’s top scorer.

Which major trophies does Harry Kane still want to win?

Kane has said that winning the Champions League with a club and a major trophy with England are his main priorities. He believes he still has time to achieve more in football.
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"Harry, my friend, you deserve every bit of this award for your resilience, hard work and honesty with which you’ve carried yourself through all these years playing football at the top. Really happy for you. God bless you and your family. They must all be very proud of you, as you would be of your own journey. My best wishes always. Congratulations," Kohli wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kane scored 36 goals in the Bundesliga as Bayern clinched the title, finishing 16 points clear of Borussia Dortmund. He also helped the German club win the DFB-Pokal and the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup to complete a domestic treble.

The 33-year-old scored another 14 goals in 13 Champions League appearances, but Bayern’s campaign ended in the semifinals, where they lost to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

 
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HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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